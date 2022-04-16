TCU Baseball: Cornelio, Perez, Krob Make MLB Prospect List

With the college baseball season now more than halfway complete, the postseason will be here soon. And then, shortly after that, the MLB Draft. D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources for college baseball information, scores, and more, has released their 2022 MLB Draft: Midseason Top 150 Prospects list.

Three TCU Horned Frogs pitching staff members - Riley Cornelio, Marcelo Perez, and Austin Krob - find themselves included on this list. There are a total of 30 players on this list, that's 20%, who are either TCU players or players on a team on TCU's 2022 schedule.

Here's a look at which players made the list and where:

TCU

Riley Cornelio - #41 - RHP - Cornelio has been one of the weekend starters since the beginning of the season. He started out as the Saturday guy on the mound but got moved to Friday night when Krob got injured. The third-year sophomore from Monument, Colorado, currently has a record of 3-2 with an ERA of 2.87. With 53.1 innings pitched, he has given up 32 hits, 22 runs (17 earned) with 21 walks, and 58 strikeouts. In Thursday's win against Texas Tech, he pitched 6.2 innings and had a career-high nine strikeouts.

Marcelo Perez - #119 - RHP - Perez started this season with strong performances coming out of the bullpen for relief pitching. On Saturday, April 9, he made his first career start at Texas. He made his second career start on Friday, April 15, versus Texas Tech. The junior from Laredo currently has a record of 2-1 with an ERA of 3.60. With 20 innings pitched, he has given up 15 hits, ten runs (eight earned) with 11 walks, and 16 strikeouts

Austin Krob - #140 - LHP - Krob started out as the Friday night ace until an injury derailed him in March after just making four appearances on the mound. This week, head coach Kirk Saarloos said that Krob should be returning to the lineup possibly by the upcoming series with Florida State. The junior from Lisbon, Iowa, currently has a record of 2-0 with an ERA of 4.76. With 17 innings pitched, he has given up 20 hits and nine runs (all earned) with eight walks and 23 strikeouts

Other Big 12 Schools

Baylor

Jared McKenzie - #71 - OF

Tre Richardson - #129 - 2B

Kansas State

Dom Johnson - #111 - OF

Oklahoma

Chazz Martinez - #74 - LHP

Jake Bennett - #77 - LHP

Peyton Graham - #83 - SS

Jimmy Crooks - #89 - C

David Sandlin - #92 - RHP

Oklahoma State

Justin Campbell - #8 - RHP

Trevor Martin - #53 - RHP

Kale Davis - #131 - RHP

Texas

Pete Hansen - #37 - LHP

Silas Ardoin - #56 - C

Ivan Melendez - #72 - 1B

Trey Faltine - #76 - SS

Texas Tech

Jace Jung - #6 - 2B

Brandon Birdsell - #84 - RHP

West Virginia

Jacob Watters - # 29 - RHP

Players from Other Schools on TCU's 2022 Schedule

Cal

Dylan Beavers - #13 - OF

Dallas Baptist

Jace Grady - #70 - OF

Florida State

Bryce Hubbart - #27 - LHP

Parker Messick - #47 - LHP

Kentucky

Ryan Ritter - #63 - SS

Chase Estep - #98 - 3B

Louisville

Michael Prosecky - #97 - LHP

Dalton Rushing - #121 - C

Ben Metzinger - #126 - 3B

San Diego State

Troy Melton - #106 - RHP

