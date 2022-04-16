Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: Cornelio, Perez, Krob Make MLB Prospect List

TCU Baseball: Cornelio, Perez, Krob Make MLB Prospect List

The three pitchers are listed on D1Baseball.com's 2022 MLB Draft: Midseason Top 150 Prospects List

TCU Athletics

The three pitchers are listed on D1Baseball.com's 2022 MLB Draft: Midseason Top 150 Prospects List

With the college baseball season now more than halfway complete, the postseason will be here soon. And then, shortly after that, the MLB Draft. D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources for college baseball information, scores, and more, has released their 2022 MLB Draft: Midseason Top 150 Prospects list.

Three TCU Horned Frogs pitching staff members - Riley Cornelio, Marcelo Perez, and Austin Krob - find themselves included on this list. There are a total of 30 players on this list, that's 20%, who are either TCU players or players on a team on TCU's 2022 schedule.

Here's a look at which players made the list and where:

TCU

  • Riley Cornelio - #41 - RHP - Cornelio has been one of the weekend starters since the beginning of the season. He started out as the Saturday guy on the mound but got moved to Friday night when Krob got injured. The third-year sophomore from Monument, Colorado, currently has a record of 3-2 with an ERA of 2.87. With 53.1 innings pitched, he has given up 32 hits, 22 runs (17 earned) with 21 walks, and 58 strikeouts. In Thursday's win against Texas Tech, he pitched 6.2 innings and had a career-high nine strikeouts.
  • Marcelo Perez - #119 - RHP - Perez started this season with strong performances coming out of the bullpen for relief pitching. On Saturday, April 9, he made his first career start at Texas. He made his second career start on Friday, April 15, versus Texas Tech. The junior from Laredo currently has a record of 2-1 with an ERA of 3.60. With 20 innings pitched, he has given up 15 hits, ten runs (eight earned) with 11 walks, and 16 strikeouts
  • Austin Krob - #140 - LHP - Krob started out as the Friday night ace until an injury derailed him in March after just making four appearances on the mound. This week, head coach Kirk Saarloos said that Krob should be returning to the lineup possibly by the upcoming series with Florida State. The junior from Lisbon, Iowa, currently has a record of 2-0 with an ERA of 4.76. With 17 innings pitched, he has given up 20 hits and nine runs (all earned) with eight walks and 23 strikeouts

Other Big 12 Schools

Baylor

  • Jared McKenzie - #71 - OF
  • Tre Richardson - #129 - 2B

Kansas State

  • Dom Johnson - #111 - OF

Oklahoma

  • Chazz Martinez - #74 - LHP
  • Jake Bennett - #77 - LHP
  • Peyton Graham - #83 - SS
  • Jimmy Crooks - #89 - C
  • David Sandlin - #92 - RHP

Oklahoma State

  • Justin Campbell - #8 - RHP
  • Trevor Martin - #53 - RHP
  • Kale Davis - #131 - RHP
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Texas

  • Pete Hansen - #37 - LHP
  • Silas Ardoin - #56 - C
  • Ivan Melendez - #72 - 1B
  • Trey Faltine - #76 - SS

Texas Tech

  • Jace Jung - #6 - 2B
  • Brandon Birdsell - #84 - RHP

West Virginia

  • Jacob Watters - # 29 - RHP

Players from Other Schools on TCU's 2022 Schedule

Cal

  • Dylan Beavers - #13 - OF

Dallas Baptist

  • Jace Grady - #70 - OF

Florida State

  • Bryce Hubbart - #27 - LHP
  • Parker Messick - #47 - LHP

Kentucky

  • Ryan Ritter - #63 - SS
  • Chase Estep - #98 - 3B

Louisville

  • Michael Prosecky - #97 - LHP
  • Dalton Rushing - #121 - C
  • Ben Metzinger - #126 - 3B

San Diego State

  • Troy Melton - #106 - RHP

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

USATSI_16759024
Football

Big 12 Football: 5 Players To Watch For 2022

By Brett Gibbons56 seconds ago
Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs fans cheer during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
More Sports

TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Weekend

By Barry Lewis17 hours ago
TCU Baseball pitcher Luke Savage has started a nonprofit organization called Blessed Feet to get cleats and shoes to children in the Dominican Republic.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Blessed Feats

By Tyler Brown20 hours ago
Tommy Sacco, TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Man On Fire

By Tyler Brown21 hours ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the Pros: Desmond Bane And The Memphis Grizzlies Are Playoff Bound

By Barry LewisApr 15, 2022
FQL_OMVWQAgU0F8.jfif
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Tech On Top; Hello, West Virginia

By Barry LewisApr 14, 2022
TCU Women's Golf
More Sports

TCU Women's Golf: Iron Wits

By Tyler BrownApr 14, 2022
FPyIBzBWQAIYrNW
Baseball

TCU Baseball Continues Gauntlet With Home Series Vs. #4 Texas Tech

By Brett GibbonsApr 14, 2022