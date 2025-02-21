Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 7 - Amegy Showdown Preview

TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the Amegy College Baseball Showdown. The Frogs will take on Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas State

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Karson Bown and Caedmon Parker during the Big 12 Championship in 2024
Karson Bown and Caedmon Parker during the Big 12 Championship in 2024 / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI

On the 7th TCU On SI Bullpen episode, JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the Amegy College Baseball Showdown. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas State. The duo discusses the keys to each game and what they will be keeping a close eye on this weekend.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

