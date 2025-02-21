WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 7 - Amegy Showdown Preview
TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the Amegy College Baseball Showdown. The Frogs will take on Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas State
On the 7th TCU On SI Bullpen episode, JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the Amegy College Baseball Showdown. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on Michigan, Arkansas, and Kansas State. The duo discusses the keys to each game and what they will be keeping a close eye on this weekend.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Recommended Articles
Published