West Virginia Remains at Top of Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings for Week 11
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, April 20. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
For the first time this season, we have a team maintain its top spot in this week's Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings. The West Virginia Mountaineers grabbed this spot in Week 10 and stayed there for Week 11.
Arizona has been inching up each week, and this week, the Wildcats are in the No. 2 spot, right behind West Virginia. Utah, once again, comes in at the bottom at No. 14.
We have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week 11 (Week of April 21)
Here are our Week 11 (Week 7 of conference play) Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.
Power Rankings Highlights
- West Virginia remains the No. 1 team.
- No other team received first-place votes this week, marking the first time this season that has occurred.
- Utah remained at No. 14 again this week.
- BYU and Texas Tech also received last-place votes.
- Only three teams remained in the same position they appeared in last week: BYU (#14), Utah (#14), and West Virginia (#1).
- Kansas State and Texas Tech both moved down two spots from last week. Kansas and UCF, after impressive weekend series wins, both moved up two spots from last week.
- The other seven teams - Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, and TCU - moved up or down just one spot from last week.
- Texas Tech had the largest fluctuation of spots (7) between their highest and lowest rankings.
- West Virginia had the smallest fluctuation of spots (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records are as of 4/20/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection.)
14. Utah (16-19, 5-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking this week: #12
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Baylor 1-2; series played in Waco.
13. BYU (19-18, 6-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking this week: #11
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona 1-2; series played in Provo
12. Houston (21-18, 6-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking this week: #9
Lowest Ranking this week: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Tied Oklahoma State 1-1; series played in Stillwater. The Saturday game was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
11. Texas Tech (12-23, 8-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona State 1-2; series played in Tempe.
10. UCF (22-17, 6-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat TCU 2-1; series played in Orlando.
9. Oklahoma State (17-19, 6-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking this week: #8
Lowest Ranking this week: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Tied Houston 1-1; series played in Stillwater. The Saturday game was canceled and will not be rescheduled.
8. Cincinnati (21-18, 8-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by West Virginia 0-3; series played in Morgantown.
7. Baylor (25-14, 8-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #8
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Utah 2-1; series played in Waco.
6. Kansas State (23-12, 10-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking this week: #5
Lowest Ranking this week: #9
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Kansas 0-3; series played in Lawrence.
5. Arizona State (25-15, 11-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking this week: #4
Lowest Ranking this week: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Texas Tech 2-1; series played in Tempe.
3 (tie). TCU (29-12, 12-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #4
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to UCF 1-2; series played in Orlando.
3 (tie) . Kansas (31-10, 12-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Kansas State 3-0; series played in Lawrence.
2. Arizona (28-11, 12-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #4
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat BYU 2-1; series played in Provo.
1. West Virginia (34-4, 13-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking this week: #1
Lowest Ranking this week: #1
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Cincinnati 3-0; series played in Morgantown.
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
