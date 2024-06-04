2024-25 Big 12 Men's Basketball Way-Too-Early Rankings
Now that the NBA draft withdrawal deadline has come and gone, there is a lot more clarity of how to view Big 12 Basketball for the 2024-25 season.
With so many transfers and movement, here is the Way-Too-Early Power Rankings for the stacked new Big 12 next season.
1. Kansas
After coming off one of the Jayhawks' most disappointing seasons, Bill Self has come back with arguably the best roster in the country. They were able to retain stars Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams Jr., and Dajuan Harris Jr. Adding high-end transfers AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), and Rylan Griffen (Alabama) will keep them near the top of the country.
2. Houston
Once LJ Cryer and J'Wan Roberts announced their return, they immediately remained one of the top teams in the country. They also keep key role players Emmanuel Sharp and Ja'vier Francis. Bringing in top transfer guard Milos Uzan from Oklahoma helps fill reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Jamal Shead's departure.
3. Baylor
Even with Baylor losing four starters, Scott Drew reloaded big time. The Bears brought in an elite transfer class highlighted by Jeremy Roach (Duke) and Norchad Omier (Miami). Additionally, five-star recruit VJ Edgecombe will join returners Langston Love and Jayden Nunn in the backcourt.
4. Iowa State
The Cyclones return their top four scorers of Keshon Gilbert, Tamin Lipsey, Curtis Jones, and Milan Momcilovic. Iowa State, the reigning Big 12 champions, also added Saint Mary's star transfer Joshua Jefferson.
5. Arizona
Even after losing a lot of talent, the Wildcats retained one of the best players in the nation in Caleb Love along with KJ Lewis and Jaden Bradley,, in the backcourt. Tommy Lloyd also added star transfers Trey Townsend (Oakland) and Anthony Dell'Orso (Campbell) to keep Arizona toward the top of college basketball.
6. Cincinnati
The Bearcats retained six of their top eight scorers. They also added great transfer pieces, like Connor Hickman (Bradley) and Dillon Mitchell (Texas). Do not be surprised if Wes Miller's squad is competing at the top of the Big 12.
7. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders return double-digit scorers Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams. Grant McCasland arguably improved on his three lost starters, bringing in a transfer class headlined by JT Toppin (New Mexico) and Elijah Hawkins (Minnesota).
8. TCU
The Horned Frogs had an extreme roster overhaul, only returning one rotational player from last season in Ernest Udeh Jr. However, Jamie Dixon brought in an outstanding transfer class headlined by Frankie Collins (Arizona State) and Trazarien White (UNC Wilmington). This class will join redshirt freshmen Isaiah Manning and Jace Posey and the best freshman class in TCU history to create an elite group of talent that can compete for the conference.
9. BYU
Even with losing Mark Pope to Kentucky, BYU was able to return key pieces of its core, including Dallin Hall, Trevin Knell, Fousseyni Traore, and Richie Saunders. Kevin Young has already added a couple of transfers and is still looking to add talent for his first year on the job.
10. Kansas State
The only starter the Wildcats brought back is David N'Guessan, but Jerome Tang did a lot of damage in the portal. Anticipate Kansas State to be led by star Michigan guard transfer Dug McDaniel, but it will have to be seen whether all this new talent will be able to click or not.
11. UCF
The Knights return their top two scorers of Jaylin Sellers and Darius Johnson. Adding forwards like Benny Williams (Syracuse) and Keyshawn Hall (George Mason) from the portal will keep Johnny Dawkins' squad competitive.
12. West Virginia
New coach Darian DeVries brings in a completely new roster for the Mountaineers. His son Tucker DeVries (Drake) and Javon Small (Oklahoma State) highlight a talented transfer class that could make West Virginia a wildcard next year.
13. Arizona State
The Sun Devils return veteran guard Adam Miller and welcome in five-star center Jayden Quaintance. A transfer class led by Alston Mason (Missouri State), BJ Freeman (Milwaukee), and Basheer Jihad (Ball State) make Arizona State an interesting team, but the lack of Big 12 experience is worrisome.
14. Oklahoma State
New coach Steve Lutz had a lot of roster turnover, returning only Bryce Thompson and Jamyron Keller as key pieces. Their massive group of transfers is led by Khalil Brantley (La Salle), Devo Davis (Arkansas), and Abou Ousmane (Xavier). There are just too many question marks with the Pokes to put them any higher.
15. Utah
The Utes lost five of their top six scorers and did not land the level of talent of other Big 12 teams. Craig Smith added Miro Little (Baylor) and Mason Madsen (Boston College), Gabe Madsen's brother, their top returner. They are going to need to exceed expectations big time to have success in the Big 12.
16. Colorado
Colorado lost all starters from last season's NCAA Tournament team. Coach Tad Boyle will now be relying heavily on Division II transfer Trevor Baskin (Colorado Mesa) and NAIA transfer Elijah Malone (Grace). Julian Hammond III, their best returning player, will have to take a big step if the Buffaloes want to compete.
