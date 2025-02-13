A TCU Basketball Miracle: Vasean Allette Hits Last-Second 3
In a game that came down to the wire, TCU prevailed in exciting fashion, defeating Oklahoma State 73-72. The teams traded blows late in the fourth quarter, but TCU needed just 3.2 seconds to win it.
The Frogs led for majority of the game including a 10-point lead halfway through the second half. After an impressive first half which saw TCU shoot 51.2% from the field, they hit a couple bumps late in the game. Eight missed free throws by the Frogs and surrendering 25 points on turnovers kept Oklahoma State alive.
The Cowboys tied the game multiple times, but they finally took the lead with 18 seconds left courtesy of a dunk from Abou Ousmane. The Frogs were handed an opportunity to take the lead after a missed free throw.
With three seconds left on the clock, Jace Posey inbounded the ball under the basket. He moved to his right and heaved the pass to mid-court. The ball was tipped in the air and fell right into the hands of Vasean Allette. He turned and hoisted up a prayer that was answered which gave TCU the lead with 0.4 seconds left.
The shot had shades of the game winner Emanuel Miller hit last year against Georgetown which required a full court pass and a miraculous shot to win it. Allette said, "I told Jace...just whip it." It was a special night for the sophomore transfer from Old Dominion. He finished with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
The TCU backcourt of Allette and Noah Reynolds were big time in the win. Reynolds turned in 13 points and eight assists. A pair of freshman also finished in double digit scoring. Malick Diallo played a career high 23 minutes and contributed 10 points while Micah Robinson went 3-5 from deep to go along with 13 points.
It was a much needed victory for this TCU team. They've won three of their last four games and improved to 13-11 overall and 6-7 in Big 12 play.
The Frogs will hit the road for a matchup with Arizona State on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon
TCU Players Malick Diallo, Vasean Allette, Micah Robinson and Noah Reynolds
Oklahoma State Head Coach Steve Lutz
