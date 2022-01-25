Skip to main content
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Auburn Now on Top in AP Poll

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Auburn Now on Top in AP Poll

Auburn flip flops with Gonzaga; Texas is out of the AP Poll; TCU waiting in the wings

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn flip flops with Gonzaga; Texas is out of the AP Poll; TCU waiting in the wings

After defeating #12 Kentucky on Saturday, Auburn moved up to the top spot in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. They switched positions with Gonzaga. The Zags remain the #1 team in the Coaches Poll. 

In the Big 12, Iowa State dropped eight spots in the AP Top 25 and 10 spots in the Coaches Poll after going 0-2 last week with losses to Texas Tech and TCU.  Texas went 1-1 last week, which moved them down three spots in the Coaches Poll and out of the AP Top 25. Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas all moved up in both polls after each went 2-0 last week. West Virginia and Oklahoma are now not receiving votes, as both have lost three and four games, respectively.  TCU is still receiving votes thanks to defeating then-#15 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday. 

Purdue, Duke, and Wisconsin were all in the Top 10 last week and dropped this week after losing.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Auburn (18-1), up 1

2 - Gonzaga (15-2), down 1

3 - Arizona (16-1)

4 - Baylor (17-2), up 1

5 - Kansas (16-2), up 2

 6 - Purdue (16-3), down 2

7 (tie) - Houston (17-2), up 3 and UCLA (13-2), up 2

9 - Duke (15-3), down 3

10 - Michigan State (15-3), up 4

11 - Wisconsin (15-3), down 3

12 - Kentucky (15-4)

13 - Texas Tech (15-4), up 5

14 - Villanova (14-5), down 3

15 - USC (16-2), up 1

19 - LSU (15-4), down 6 (TCU hosts LSU on January 29)

23 - Iowa State (14-5), down 8

Dropped from the rankings - Loyola Chicago (#22), Texas (#23)

Read More

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#28), TCU (#37)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (15-2)

2 - Auburn (18-1)

3 - Arizona (16-1)

4 - Baylor (17-2), up 2

5 - Kansas (16-2), up 2

6 - Purdue (16-3), down 2

7 - Duke (15-3), down 2

8 - UCLA (13-2), up 1

9 - Houston (17-2), up 1

10 - Michigan State (15-3), up 3

11 - Wisconsin (15-3), down 3

12 - Villanova (14-5), down 1

13 - Kentucky (15-4), down 1

14 - Texas Tech (15-4), up 5

15 - USC (16-2)

18 - LSU (15-4), down 2

24 - Iowa State (14-5), down 10

25 - Texas (14-5), down 3

Dropped from the rankings - Loyola Chicago (#24)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#38)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 80-71.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Auburn Now on Top in AP Poll

2 minutes ago
Nov 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Obinna Eze (55) blocks Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Football

TCU's Bowl Appearances: Eze and Ortiz Selected

7 hours ago
© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Basketball

College Basketball: Mid-Week key games to watch!

7 hours ago
@tcu track and field twitter
More Sports

TCU Track & Field: Aggie Invitational Recap

7 hours ago
Weekly Recap logo - FB
More Sports

In Case You Missed It: TCU Weekly Sports Recap

11 hours ago
TCU Rifle - January 22, 2022
More Sports

TCU Women’s Rifle: Team Fires Record Score to Beat Ohio State

23 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats forwards Davion Bradford (21) and Ismael Massoud (25) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: KSU Almost Makes It Three in a Row

23 hours ago
USATSI_16151980
More Sports

TCU Baseball Positional Preview: Outfielders

Jan 23, 2022