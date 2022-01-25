Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 12: Auburn Now on Top in AP Poll

After defeating #12 Kentucky on Saturday, Auburn moved up to the top spot in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. They switched positions with Gonzaga. The Zags remain the #1 team in the Coaches Poll.

In the Big 12, Iowa State dropped eight spots in the AP Top 25 and 10 spots in the Coaches Poll after going 0-2 last week with losses to Texas Tech and TCU. Texas went 1-1 last week, which moved them down three spots in the Coaches Poll and out of the AP Top 25. Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas all moved up in both polls after each went 2-0 last week. West Virginia and Oklahoma are now not receiving votes, as both have lost three and four games, respectively. TCU is still receiving votes thanks to defeating then-#15 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday.

Purdue, Duke, and Wisconsin were all in the Top 10 last week and dropped this week after losing.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Auburn (18-1), up 1

2 - Gonzaga (15-2), down 1

3 - Arizona (16-1)

4 - Baylor (17-2), up 1

5 - Kansas (16-2), up 2

6 - Purdue (16-3), down 2

7 (tie) - Houston (17-2), up 3 and UCLA (13-2), up 2

9 - Duke (15-3), down 3

10 - Michigan State (15-3), up 4

11 - Wisconsin (15-3), down 3

12 - Kentucky (15-4)

13 - Texas Tech (15-4), up 5

14 - Villanova (14-5), down 3

15 - USC (16-2), up 1

19 - LSU (15-4), down 6 (TCU hosts LSU on January 29)

23 - Iowa State (14-5), down 8

Dropped from the rankings - Loyola Chicago (#22), Texas (#23)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas (#28), TCU (#37)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (15-2)

2 - Auburn (18-1)

3 - Arizona (16-1)

4 - Baylor (17-2), up 2

5 - Kansas (16-2), up 2

6 - Purdue (16-3), down 2

7 - Duke (15-3), down 2

8 - UCLA (13-2), up 1

9 - Houston (17-2), up 1

10 - Michigan State (15-3), up 3

11 - Wisconsin (15-3), down 3

12 - Villanova (14-5), down 1

13 - Kentucky (15-4), down 1

14 - Texas Tech (15-4), up 5

15 - USC (16-2)

18 - LSU (15-4), down 2

24 - Iowa State (14-5), down 10

25 - Texas (14-5), down 3

Dropped from the rankings - Loyola Chicago (#24)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#38)

