    •
    December 28, 2021
    Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 8: Let the Conference Chaos Begin
    Publish date:

    Baylor is solidly the team to beat in both the Big 12 and the NCAA. With conference play beginning this weekend, the Big 12 has five ranked teams and two in the wings.
    Author:

    © Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    For the Big 12, most of the nonconference schedule will wrap up this week with conference play beginning on Saturday. It's going to be an intense couple of months, as the conference looks to be one of the strongest in the nation.

    In the latest polls, there are three Big 12 teams in the Top 10, five total in the Top 25, and two more in the "others receiving votes." Not included in that list are the TCU Horned Frogs, who despite a 10-1 start to the season and beating three consecutive major conference teams away from the Schollmaier, TCU remains on the outside looking in. The Frogs are ranked #52 in the latest KenPom rankings, a college basketball rank that is based on statistics, not subjective voting. 

    Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

    AP Top 25

    1 - Baylor (11-0)

    2 - Duke (11-1)

    3 - Purdue (11-1)

    4 - Gonzaga (10-2)

    5 - UCLA (8-1)

    6 - Kansas (9-1), up 1

    7 - USC (12-0), up 1

    8 - Iowa State (12-0), up 1

    9 - Arizona (11-1), down 3

    10 - Michigan State (10-2), up 1

    12 - Houston (11-2), up 1

    17 - Texas (9-2), down 1

    25 - Texas Tech (9-2) 

    Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#27), West Virginia (#28),

    Oklahoma State (#38)

    Coaches Poll

    1 - Baylor (11-0)

    2 - Duke (11-1)

    3 - Purdue (11-1)

    4 - Gonzaga (10-2)

    5 - UCLA (8-1), up 1

    6 - Kansas (9-1), up 1

    7 - Arizona (11-1) down 3

    8 - Iowa State (12-0)

    9 - USC (12-0)

    10 - Michigan State (10-2)

    14 - Houston (11-2)

    18 - Texas (9-2), down 1

    25 - Texas Tech (9-2) 

    Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - West Virginia (#26), Oklahoma (#30)

    Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dale Bonner (3) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves guard Byron Joshua (2) during the second half at Ferrell Center.
