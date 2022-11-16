Just when you thought the start of Texas Christian University’s basketball season couldn’t become any worse, enter the Northwestern University Demons. Monday night, saw the largest point-spread upset of the season (TCU favored by up to 24.5 points), as the Demons shocked the 15th ranked Horned Frogs, 64-63.

The key to the Horned Frogs blowing their 2nd half lead, boils down to one factor, three point shooting. TCU shot an egregious 2-of-21 from distance on the night. This has been a major issue throughout the first three games of this young season. They are shooting a clip of 14-of-74, just under 19 percent.

TCU was without guard Mike Miles Jr., who is dealing with a foot injury. They definitely missed his scoring abilities as he has averaged 20.5 points in the first two games.

Chuck O'Bannon Jr. led TCU with 12 points, as him and guard Micah Peavy, were the only ones with double digits in scoring for the Frogs.

However you want to look at this loss, it is quite apparent that the Frogs are desperate for the return of dominate inside play. TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaged 6.8 points per game last season and is down to 4.3 points per game during this opening stretch of home games. Lampkin Jr. had 11 rebounds in Monday’s contest, the problem isn’t the rebounding, it is the lack of getting their center the ball.

TCU was winning 49-39, with just over 12 minutes left in the game, after a layup by Rondel Walker. Northwestern State’s Ja’Monta Black was the answer in the final 10 minutes of the game. He rallied off 13 points and two three pointers in that stretch. Black finished with a team high 25 points, on 9-of-13 shooting (seven three pointers).

TCU's Emanuel Miller was the only TCU player that felt like talking with the media during postgame. Miller had to say that he knows these players and coaches still care, and that they're going to get it figured out.

The Frogs look to rebound on Thursday night versus the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

