Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week: TCU Meets UCF for a Road Battle
The Big 12 is going to have a lot of eyes around the country on it this weekend.
Games that have NCAA Tournament ramifications, as well as one of the best games in all of college basketball, will be taking place in Big 12 play over the next couple of days.
Here is a look at the best games of the weekend and what to expect in each one.
Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week
UCF vs. TCU (Saturday, 4:00 p.m. EST)
The UCF Knights and TCU Horned Frogs square off in Orlando on Saturday in a pivotal Big 12 matchup as both teams look to climb out of the middle of the conference standings. With identical 3-4 Big 12 records, this game is an opportunity for one team to establish momentum in a tightly contested league.
UCF enters the game with a strong track record at home, posting a 9-2 record in Orlando. Despite coming off a tough 108-83 loss to Iowa State, the Knights have shown they can compete, especially when Keyshawn Hall is at his best.
Hall leads the team with 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and his ability to impact the game on both ends will be crucial. Jordan Ivy-Curry, who had 24 points in the Iowa State game, adds another scoring punch for the Knights.
TCU, meanwhile, has relied on its defense and rebounding to stay competitive. The Horned Frogs allow just 66.9 points per game and have been solid on the offensive glass, with Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.1 offensive rebounds per game.
Guard play has also been key, with Noah Reynolds contributing 12.6 points and 3.4 assists per game, and Vasean Allette providing consistent scoring in recent outings.
With both teams needing a win to strengthen their position in the Big 12, expect a competitive and physical contest in Orlando. This game could come down to which team executes better in key moments.
No. 12 Kansas vs. No. 7 Houston (Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST)
The Jayhawks host Houston on Saturday in a marquee Big 12 matchup between two of the conference's top teams. With Houston riding an impressive 11-game win streak and Kansas looking to defend Allen Fieldhouse, the stakes are very high for both programs.
Houston has been dominant in conference play, boasting a perfect 7-0 record in the Big 12 and a defense that has been nearly impenetrable. LJ Cryer leads the charge offensively, averaging 13.8 points per game, while Emanuel Sharp has been a consistent contributor, averaging 11.7 points over his last 10 games.
Kansas, meanwhile, has been nearly unbeatable at Allen Fieldhouse, where they’ve compiled a 9-1 record this season. Zeke Mayo has been a key player for Kansas, averaging 14.9 points and shooting 37.7% from three-point range, while Hunter Dickinson has been a steady presence inside, contributing 15.8 points per game.
This game will likely come down to which team can impose its style of play. Houston thrives on slowing opponents down and winning the defensive battle, while Kansas has been efficient on offense. With both teams near the top of the Big 12 standings, the outcome will have major implications in the race for the conference title.
Expect a high-intensity clash as Kansas looks to hand Houston its first Big 12 loss and protect its home court, while the Cougars aim to prove they belong among the nation’s elite. Saturday’s showdown in Lawrence is one you won’t want to miss.
Arizona State vs. No. 3 Iowa State (Saturday, 2:00 p.m. EST)
The Cyclones travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday. With Iowa State rolling as one of the top teams in the nation and Arizona State looking to build some momentum at home, this game presents an intriguing matchup of contrasting trajectories.
Iowa State comes into this game on fire, having dominated UCF 108-83 behind a 30-point explosion from Joshua Jefferson. Curtis Jones usually leads the way for Iowa State, averaging 17.8 points per game, while Jefferson has been an impactful scorer, putting up 14.7 points per contest in his last 10 outings.
Arizona State, despite its struggles in conference play, has been solid at home with a 5-2 record. The Sun Devils will lean on Alston Mason, who averages 11.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, and BJ Freeman, who has been their go-to scorer over the past 10 games with an average of 14.2 points.
With Iowa State seeking to maintain its position atop the Big 12 and Arizona State trying to turn its season around, Saturday’s game is significant for both teams. The Cyclones will aim to continue their dominant form, while the Sun Devils hope to pull off a memorable upset in front of their home crowd.
