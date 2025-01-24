Men's Basketball: TCU Searching For a Bounce Back at UCF Saturday
TCU (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) will travel to Orlando to play UCF (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Saturday at 3 pm CT.
The Frogs enter the game off a 13-point loss to No. 12 Kansas, and need a bounce back win like last weekend to get back to even in conference play.
Here is how the Frogs can pull out the win:
Contain Keyshawn
Keyshawn Hall is one of the top players in the Big 12, averaging 16.7 points, which ranks fourth in the conference.
The 6-foot-7 forward is also 12th in the Big 12 with 6.7 rebounds per game.
The Frogs just struggled with the bigs for Kansas in Flory Bidunga and Hunter Dickinson, so the play of Hall will be one of the biggest factors in this one.
Doing the Little Things
The formula is simple for TCU to win games, and that is win the rebound battle.
The Frogs are 6-0 when out-rebounding their opponent and 4-8 when they do not.
Bigs like Malick Diallo, David Punch, and Ernest Udeh Jr. will be extremely important in winning the rebound battle and gaining more offensive possessions.
Additionally, the story continues with the Frogs needing to make free throws.
UCF ranks second in the Big 12 with 18 made free throws per game at a percentage of 76.8.
The Frogs rank 356 of 364 D1 teams with a free throw percentage of 63.
If TCU can improve this percentage on the road, that would go a long way.
Keep the Streaks Alive
Three specific Horned Frogs have impressive offensive streaks going right now.
TCU's leading scorer Noah Reynolds has scored in double-figures in eight straight games.
Reynolds' backcourt mate Vasean Allette has scored in double-figures in nine straight games and led the Frogs in assists in five straight.
Additionally, forward Trazarien White has made a three-pointer in 12 straight games.
Especially on the road, extending these streaks and keeping this consistent offensive production would go a long way for TCU.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. UCF
Tipoff - 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, January 25th
Television - ESPN+
- Play-By-Play: Drew Fellios
Analyst: Fran Fraschilla
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 383
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.