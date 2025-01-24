Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: TCU Searching For a Bounce Back at UCF Saturday

The Frogs will look to advance to 4-4 in Big 12 play in Orlando.

Nicholas Girimonte

TCU players Ernest Udeh Jr. and David Punch defend against the Kansas Jayhawks.
TCU players Ernest Udeh Jr. and David Punch defend against the Kansas Jayhawks. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

TCU (10-8, 3-4 Big 12) will travel to Orlando to play UCF (12-6, 3-4 Big 12) Saturday at 3 pm CT.

The Frogs enter the game off a 13-point loss to No. 12 Kansas, and need a bounce back win like last weekend to get back to even in conference play.

Here is how the Frogs can pull out the win:

Contain Keyshawn

Keyshawn Hall, UCF
Nov 12, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights guard Keyshawn Hall (4) dunks during the second half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Keyshawn Hall is one of the top players in the Big 12, averaging 16.7 points, which ranks fourth in the conference.

The 6-foot-7 forward is also 12th in the Big 12 with 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Frogs just struggled with the bigs for Kansas in Flory Bidunga and Hunter Dickinson, so the play of Hall will be one of the biggest factors in this one.

Doing the Little Things

Trazarien White, TCU
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Trazarien White (13) reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The formula is simple for TCU to win games, and that is win the rebound battle.

The Frogs are 6-0 when out-rebounding their opponent and 4-8 when they do not.

Bigs like Malick Diallo, David Punch, and Ernest Udeh Jr. will be extremely important in winning the rebound battle and gaining more offensive possessions.

Additionally, the story continues with the Frogs needing to make free throws.

UCF ranks second in the Big 12 with 18 made free throws per game at a percentage of 76.8.

The Frogs rank 356 of 364 D1 teams with a free throw percentage of 63.

If TCU can improve this percentage on the road, that would go a long way.

Keep the Streaks Alive

Vasean Allette, TCU Basketball
Jan 19, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Vasean Allette (3) controls the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Three specific Horned Frogs have impressive offensive streaks going right now.

TCU's leading scorer Noah Reynolds has scored in double-figures in eight straight games.

Reynolds' backcourt mate Vasean Allette has scored in double-figures in nine straight games and led the Frogs in assists in five straight.

Additionally, forward Trazarien White has made a three-pointer in 12 straight games.

Especially on the road, extending these streaks and keeping this consistent offensive production would go a long way for TCU.

How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. UCF

Tipoff - 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, January 25th

Television - ESPN+

  • Play-By-Play: Drew Fellios
    Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR

  • Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
    Analyst: Colin Boddicker
    Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
    SiriusXM: 383

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nicholas is a student at TCU majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism. He's from the Bay Area but now calls New Braunfels, Texas home. There's nothing he likes more than watching TCU sports.

Home/Basketball