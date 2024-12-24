Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings Prior to Conference Play
Here are my Big 12 men's basketball power rankings heading into conference play.
1. Houston
It is obvious that Houston had their struggles at the beginning of the year, but Kelvin Sampson has the Cougars playing their best basketball yet coming into conference play. Two of their losses came in overtime to Quad 1 teams, and the other was a five point loss to Auburn, the best team in the country. The Cougars have given up a maximum of 51 points in an undefeated December since their last loss. I trust the consistency of Sampson and Houston's roster more than any other Big 12 play for the rest of the year.
2. Iowa State
The Cyclones are probably most people's top Big 12 team at this point in the season, and they make a great case. TJ Otzelberger's group has been extremely impressive winning every game except for a two point loss to Auburn in the Maui Invitational. The only reason I put Houston above Iowa State is that I think their defense is a little better, and the Cougars are playing better basketball at this point in the season.
3. Kansas
The preseason No. 1 team in the AP poll still has one of the top rosters in the nation, but back-to-back losses at Creighton and Missouri exposed some flaws for the Jayhawks. Kansas has struggled shooting a bit, and their star-studded roster has not meshed as well as they would have hoped, but playing around a superstar in Hunter Dickinson will keep them in play for the Big 12 title and a national championship.
4. Texas Tech
Texas Tech's roster is put together perfectly for Grant McCasland and looks like one of the top offensive teams in the nation. The only reason they are not higher is because they dropped their only two Quad 1/2 opportunities to Saint Joseph's and Texas A&M. However, I anticipate this team to be just fine coming into conference play.
5. Arizona
I know this ranking may seem crazy, considering Arizona's 6-5 record and lack of Quad 1/2 wins. However, this team's talent is still among the elite in college basketball, and they looked to have turned a corner in their last two blowout wins. I am going to give the Wildcats the benefit of the doubt, considering that Tommy Lloyd has only produced elite teams in Tucson, and this team's roster has all the pieces to do it again.
6. Cincinnati
Cincinnati has arguably been the most impressive team in the Big 12, with a shared league-best record of 10-1 with Iowa State. Wes Miller has put together one of the top defenses in the country that can compete with anyone. The only reason I do not have them higher is that their strength of schedule is extremely poor, so I need to see them beat more elite teams before I can buy into the Bearcats winning the Big 12.
7. Baylor
Baylor's offensive talent remains one of the best in the nation, but a Jeremy Roach buzzer beater against St. John's saved the Bears from losing all four of their top matchups so far this season. If Baylor does not fix their defensive struggles, it will be hard to believe they can compete for the Big 12.
8. BYU
In year one of the Kevin Young era, it is tough to judge BYU's 9-2 record. The Cougars have one of the worst non-conference schedules in the country and lost their two toughest games, but the Cougars talent on offense looks promising. I think this is the right spot for BYU, but look for the Cougars to be a wildcard team heading into Big 12 play.
9. West Virginia
Darian DeVries' first season in Morgantown looks to be a success so far. After being picked at 13 in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, West Virginia sits at 9-2 heading into conference play with Quad 1 wins over Gonzaga and Arizona. Javon Small has been one of the most impressive players in the nation, and if the Mountaineers can get more consistent offensive production, they can remain a dangerous team going forward.
10. Utah
Utah has been another relatively pleasant surprise with an 8-3 record after being picked dead last in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll. It is tough to buy into the Utes having long-term success, however, because they have dropped all three of their Quad 1/2 games. With Craig Smith's team having one of the worst strength of schedules in the country so far, it is tough to predict where Utah will end up.
11. Arizona State
Arizona State has performed better than expectations so far, heading into conference play with a 9-2 record. The Sun Devils have talent, but their offense has been inconsistent at times and folded in their two Quad 1 games. It will be intriguing to see how Bobby Hurley's team performs in their first Big 12 season.
12. TCU
TCU has been an elite defensive team this season, but their offensive struggles have left them with a 7-4 record going into Big 12 play. With Frankie Collins being ruled out for the season and an already young roster, it is tough to see the Horned Frogs really making a push for the top half of the conference this year.
13. UCF
UCF started their season with a massive win over Texas A&M, but have not had a Quad 1/2 win since November 12. However, the 9-2 Knights returned Jaylin Sellers to their lineup in their last game, who could give Johnny Dawkins' squad a boost going into conference play.
14. Kansas State
The Wildcats have been a disaster so far, holding a 6-5 record without a Quad 1/2 win coming out of non-conference play. Kansas State's two big transfer portal additions of Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel look to be disappointments so far. Jerome Tang needs to help this team find an identity fast, or they will struggle in the Big 12.
15. Colorado
Colorado has not performed badly so far this season, holding a 9-2 record with a win over UConn in the Maui Invitational coming into conference play. As unfair as it may seem, though, I just believe that the Buffaloes' lack of talent will create a struggle in their first Big 12 season.
16. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is playing about exactly what their expectations were coming into the season. In Year One of Steve Lutz, the Cowboys bring an 8-3 record with no Quad 1/2 wins coming into conference play. Similar to Colorado, it is probably unfair to them, but the lack of talent in Stillwater makes it tough to believe they will win many Big 12 games.
