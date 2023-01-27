Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: K-State, Iowa State, Texas All Tied at the Top

Kansas State’s appearance at No. 5 in both national polls may be short-lived. One day after the new polls were released, the Wildcats suffered a road loss at No. 12 Iowa State. And Kansas suffered their third straight conference loss in Waco, losing 75-69 on Monday night.

Double-digit margins determined all three other midweek conference games. No. 11 TCU destroyed Oklahoma 79-52 in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Also, that night, No. 10 Texas beat Oklahoma State 89-75. In the final game of midweek action, West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 in Lubbock on Wednesday night.

Here are some other interesting stats about the conference

Next week, each team will reach the halfway point of conference play. The race is tight, with K-State, Iowa State, and Texas all at 6-2, with Baylor, Kansas, and TCU each a game back at 5-3

The Big 12 is the only league in which all teams have reached double-digit wins and are at .500 or above

A nation-high 60% of the league is ranked in the Top 25 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. This is the second straight week to have six ranked teams.

All teams in the league are in the Top 77 of NET rankings; the only league to accomplish this. Texas is ranked No. 8, followed by Iowa State (9), Kansas (10), TCU (13), Baylor (14), Kansas State (17), West Virginia (24), Oklahoma State (47), Oklahoma (65), and Texas Tech (77).

The Big 12 conference NET ranking of 28.4 is the lowest of all leagues; the next lowest is at 55.0 (Big Ten).

The 8.4-point average scoring margin in Big 12 conference games is the smallest of the A5 leagues and the second-smallest overall. Forty-five percent (18-40) of Big 12 Conference games have been determined by five points or fewer, which is the highest among peer leagues and second overall.

Big 12 teams have the top five and ten of the top 18 toughest remaining schedules per NCAA Stats – Oklahoma (1), Texas (2), West Virginia (3), Baylor (4), Kansas (5), Iowa State (7), Texas Tech (tied 11), Kansas State (tied 14), TCU (tied 14), and Oklahoma State (18).

Midweek January 23-25 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Results

Here are those results (the rankings listed were the team’s ranking at the time of the game).

#17 Baylor (15-5, 5-3) vs. #9 Kansas (16-4, 5-3)

Baylor wins 75-69

Game leaders:

LJ Cryer (BU) 22 points; Gradey Dick (KU) 24 points

Jalen Bridges (BU) 9 rebounds; Kevin McCullar Jr (KU) 12 rebounds

LJ Cryer (BU) 3 assists; Kevin McCullar Jr. (KU) 4 assists

#11 TCU (16-4, 5-3) vs. Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6)

TCU wins 79-52

Game Leaders:

Mike Miles Jr. (TCU) 23 points; CJ Noland (OU) 11 points

Emanuel Miller (TCU) 10 rebounds; Sam Godwin (OU) 7 rebounds

Damion Baugh (TCU) 5 assists; Bijan Cortes (OU) 6 assists

#12 Iowa State (15-4, 6-2) vs. #5 Kansas State (17-3, 6-2)

Iowa State wins 80-76

Game Leaders:

Jaren Holmes (ISU) 23 points; Markquis Nowell (KSU) 23 points

Tamin Lipsey (ISU) 6 rebounds; Keyontae Johnson (KSU) 10 rebounds

Jaren Holmes (ISU) 7 assists; Markquis Nowell (KSU) 9 assists

#10 Texas (17-3, 6-2) vs. Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5)

Texas wins 89-75

Game Leaders:

Marcus Carr (UT) 21 points; Kalib Boone (OSU) 18 points

Dylan Disu (UT) 8 rebounds; Woody Newton (OSU) 5 rebounds

Marcus Carr (UT) 5 assists; Avery Anderson III (OSU) 9 assists

Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) vs. West Virginia (12-8, 1-7)

West Virginia wins 76-61

Game Leaders:

Joe Toussaint (WVU) 22 points; Kevin Obanor (TTU) 20 points

Erik Stevenson (WVU) 10 rebounds; Kevin Obanor (TTU) 8 rebounds

Erik Stevenson (WVU) 4 assists; Daniel Batcho (TTU) 3 assists

Big 12 Standings

Team Conference Overall Kansas State 6-2 17-3 Texas 6-2 17-3 Iowa State 6-2 15-4 Kansas 5-3 16-4 TCU 5-3 16-4 Baylor 5-3 15-5 Oklahoma State 3-5 11-9 West Virginia 2-6 12-8 Oklahoma 2-6 11-9 Texas Tech 0-8 10-10

