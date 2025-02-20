Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16 - TCU Widens Gap Over K-State
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, February 16. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
With just a few games left in the regular season, there is not much change this week in our Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings. TCU remains the top this week, followed by Kansas State. However, the Horned Frogs have a wider gap this week than they did last week.
The other teams in the Top Five have flipped around, with Baylor moving from No. 4 to No. 3, West Virginia moving from No. 5 to No. 4, and Oklahoma State dropping from No. 3 to No. 5.
Houston remains in last place this week. UCF remains at No. 15, but they continue to widen their margin over the Cougars. UCF is actually close to overtaking Arizona State and moving up to No. 14.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 16 (week of February 17)
Here are our Week 16 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that the top six teams are all still in a position to come out on top and that the final couple of weeks will be entertaining!
Week 16 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU remains the No. 1 team in the league.
- Kansas State remains in second place and did receive first-place votes.
- Houston remains the No. 16 team in the league. No other team received last-place votes this week.
- Only three teams moved week over week, and they were the ones in the Top Five mentioned above: Texas Tech and West Virginia moved up one spot each, while Oklahoma State dropped two spots.
- The 13 other teams remain in the same spot they were in last week.
- This week, only two teams had five or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: BYU (5) and Cincinnati (5).
- Iowa State and Houston - had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 2/16/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (5-20, 1-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost at Colorado 60-83
15. UCF (9-15, 2-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 85-76 Lost at #14 Kansas State 67-97
14. Arizona State (8-18, 2-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost to Utah 62-98
13. Texas Tech (14-13, 3-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost to #25 Baylor 60-66
12. BYU (13-12, 4-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at #9 TCU 46-79; Beat #20 Oklahoma State 68-64
11. Kansas (14-11, 4-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost to Iowa State 80-93
10. Cincinnati (14-10, 6-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to #14 Kansas State 53-90; Lost at #18 West Virginia 50-69
9. Arizona (15-12, 6-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost at #20 Oklahoma State; Lost to #9 TCU 73-85
8. Colorado (17-8, 8-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost at Utah 60-77; Beat Houston 83-60
7. Iowa State (18-9, 9-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat Kansas 93-80
6. Utah (20-5, 11-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Colorado 77-60; Beat Arizona 98-62
5. #20 Oklahoma State (20-5, 10-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Arizona 83-64; Lost at BYU 64-68
4. #18 West Virginia (20-5, 10-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Lost at #25 Baylor 65-75; Beat Cincinnati 50-69
3. #25 Baylor (22-5, 12-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat #18 West Virginia 75-65; Beat Texas Tech 66-60
2. #14 Kansas State (24-3, 12-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 90-53 Beat UCF 97-67
1. #11 TCU (24-3, 12-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat BYU 79-46; Beat Arizona 85-73
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
