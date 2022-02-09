TCU Men's Basketball:  The Golden Baugh

Unsurprisingly, TCU Horned Frog Damion Baugh was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday. Anyone paying a modicum of attention to the TCU men's basketball team will recognize his worthiness for the honor.

Last week, Baugh averaged 18.5 points with 6.0 rebounds, shooting 51.9 percent from the field. He had 20 points on 8-of 13 shooting from the field and contributed a career-high eight rebounds in the historic 72-63 victory at Oklahoma (TCU's first ever win in Norman). Against Kansas State, despite the loss, he played 37 minutes, the most in his career, and put 17 points on the board, hitting three shots from the deep. In addition to that, he had four rebounds and two assists. Needless to say, after Mike Miles was forced out of commission due to an injured wrist, Baugh proved instrumental in inciting TCU's fighting spirit.

Baugh's Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor constitutes the first of its kind for Baugh, and the second for a TCU men's basketball player this season. Mike Miles was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 20.

Last night, against Oklahoma State, Baugh managed 15 points, with 3 rebounds and an astounding 8 assists, clearly demonstrating his worthiness of the honor.

Mr. Baugh, on behalf of Horned Frogs everywhere, I would like to say well done. And well-earned. Go Frogs!

Next up: Baugh and the gang will be in Lubbock this Saturday playing the Red Raiders in United Supermarkets Arena. Tipoff is at 3pm. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

