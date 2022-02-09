Skip to main content
TCU Men's Basketball:  The Golden Baugh

TCU Men's Basketball:  The Golden Baugh

TCU ace Damion Baugh has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

@TCU Men's Basketball- photo of Damion Baugh

TCU ace Damion Baugh has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Unsurprisingly, TCU Horned Frog Damion Baugh was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.  Anyone paying a modicum of attention to the TCU men's basketball team will recognize his worthiness for the honor.  

Last week, Baugh averaged 18.5 points with 6.0 rebounds, shooting 51.9 percent from the field.  He had 20 points on 8-of 13 shooting from the field and contributed a career-high eight rebounds in the historic 72-63 victory at Oklahoma (TCU's first ever win in Norman).  Against Kansas State, despite the loss, he played 37 minutes, the most in his career, and put 17 points on the board, hitting three shots from the deep.  In addition to that, he had four rebounds and two assists.  Needless to say, after Mike Miles was forced out of commission due to an injured wrist, Baugh proved instrumental in inciting TCU's fighting spirit.    

Baugh's Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor constitutes the first of its kind for Baugh, and the second for a TCU men's basketball player this season.  Mike Miles was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 20.  

Read More

Last night, against Oklahoma State, Baugh managed 15 points, with 3 rebounds and an astounding 8 assists, clearly demonstrating his worthiness of the honor.  

Mr. Baugh, on behalf of Horned Frogs everywhere, I would like to say well done.  And well-earned.  Go Frogs!  

Next up:  Baugh and the gang will be in Lubbock this Saturday playing the Red Raiders in United Supermarkets Arena.  Tipoff is at 3pm.  The game can be viewed on ESPN+.  

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

@TCU Men's Basketball- photo of Damion Baugh
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: The Golden Baugh

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17290611
Football

Way-Too-Early Big 12 Football Predictions For 2022

12 minutes ago
@tcu track & field twitter
More Sports

TCU Track & Field: TCU's Men Ranked No. 17

20 minutes ago
@tcu women's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview at Oklahoma State

29 minutes ago
@tcu men's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview vs. Oklahoma State

Feb 8, 2022
C7949684-AD76-4F67-BF29-5FAC9ED8DD33
Frogs in the Pros

A Hoge Win: TCU Alum Tom Hoge Triumphs at Pebble Beach

Feb 8, 2022
@tcu men's basketball twitter
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU Hosting Oklahoma State

Feb 8, 2022
293A4F25-D260-4C05-AD0F-C6CBC1278A0A
More Sports

Men’s Tennis: No.4 TCU Defeats No. 15 Ole Miss

Feb 8, 2022