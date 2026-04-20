Three-Star Safety Braiden Graves Names TCU As One of His Top 6 Schools

Cypress (TX) Bridgeland High School three-star safety Braiden Graves named his top six schools on April 1, with TCU making the cut. Joining the Horned Frogs were fellow Big 12 programs Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Utah, and ACC member SMU.

“All of the schools on my list stand out for different reasons, but they all check the boxes that are important to me. I’m looking at development on and off the field, the culture of the program, and how I fit into their system,” Graves said.

“With each coaching staff, I’ve been able to build real relationships, and that’s been a big factor. I want to go somewhere I’m pushed to grow, surrounded by the right people, and put in a position to succeed long-term. Right now, I’m still taking the time to learn as much as I can about each program before making a decision.”

Graves seems to be a fan of the Big 12, as five of his top six schools are from the conference, with the lone exception being the Mustangs.

I appreciate all of the interest and love I’ve received from many football programs across the country. 🙏🏾After careful thought, I’ve decided to announce my top 6!!!@247recruiting @On3 @fbcoachmadison @BridgelandFB @footwork_king1 @Coach_Bergman pic.twitter.com/FQX2P3nFYe — Braiden Graves (@GravesBraiden) April 2, 2026

Receiving an offer from TCU and his recruitment

Graves was in Fort Worth on February 1 for the Horned Frogs’ Top Target Day, where he was able to meet the defensive staff. He received his offer while he was there, after meeting with safeties and nickel coach Tre Watson. Since then, the two of them have developed a close relationship.

“We’ve been able to build a strong relationship, and I like how real he is with me. He’s someone I feel comfortable talking to, and I appreciate the way he coaches and communicates.”

While at the visit, he was also able to meet with defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and head coach Sonny Dykes. Besides his top six schools, Graves also has offers from Texas State, San Diego State, Tulsa, Oregon State, UTSA, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UTEP, North Texas, Connecticut, Wake Forest, and UCLA. He added his latest from Northwestern on April 9. With all the offers he has received, he is thankful for all the opportunities that have come his way. He is thankful for all the offers he has received and for all the opportunities that have come his way.

“My recruitment has been going really well, and I’m grateful for all the opportunities. I’ve built some great relationships with a lot of coaches, and I’m just taking my time learning about each program."

Recapping his 2025 season

Graves had a fantastic junior season for the Bears. He finished with 97 tackles, eight pass breakups, seven sacks, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. He was named a 16-6A First Team All-District selection, as Bridgeland finished 7-4 and made it to the Texas 6A Division I Playoffs before falling to Klein Collins 37-27.

Despite the early playoff exit, Graves believes it was a step in the right direction for 2026, both for the Bears and him.

“Team-wise, we had a solid season. We finished second in the district and made the playoffs, but fell short in the first round. It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but it showed us what we need to improve on. Individually, I feel like I had a strong year and really grew in my versatility playing safety, nickel, and linebacker. I took a step forward in understanding the game and being consistent, but I’m focused on getting even better this offseason.”

The offseason and official visits

This offseason has been going well for Graves as he has spent it getting stronger and faster.

“It’s going really well. I’ve been focused on getting stronger, improving my speed, and working on my footwork. I’ve just been trying to get better every day and stay consistent.

I’m excited for spring ball to start and get back out there with the team.”

He already has official visits set to SMU (May 1-3), Houston (June 4-6), Kansas (June 12-14), and Utah (June 19-21). Graves has yet to schedule his official visit to Iowa State and TCU, but those will take place before he makes his commitment.

“I will finish my official visits in June and make my final decision around July 1st.”

Graves is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. The Rivals Industry Rating ranks him at No. 503 overall, No. 46 safety, and No. 71 in the state of Texas, while the 247Sports Composite has him at No. 543 overall, No. 48 safety, and No. 76 in Texas.

Join the conversation on KillerFrogs

TCU continues to stack names on the recruiting board, and Braiden Graves is the latest to keep the Frogs firmly in the mix. With official visits around the corner, this one feels far from decided, and the next few weeks could be telling.

What do you think about Graves including TCU in his top group? Does he fit what the Frogs need in this class? Jump into the discussion now on the KillerFrogs forum and let's hear it.