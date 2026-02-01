Frogs Fall Late to Lady Raiders in Lubbock

The No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs were unable to overcome the No. 21 Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Sunday afternoon in Lubbock after falling to their conference foes by a final score of 62-60.

It was a tight first half in United Supermarkets Arena that saw the Frogs and Lady Raiders separated by just two points. TCU led by as much as six points partway through the second quarter, before Texas Tech found its footing and managed to remain close.

TCU came out of the break and fired on all cylinders, knocking down 57.1% of their shots in the third quarter. It saw the Frogs drive toward the basket, opposed to playing a perimeter game, as 14 of their 16 points came in the paint. Marta Suarez commanded down low and hauled down five rebounds in the quarter alone.

The Frogs led by four going into the fourth quarter. Taylor Bigby knocked down a critical three-pointer to begin the proceedings, giving TCU a seven-point advantage. Minutes later, the Lady Raiders fired back with a 10-2 run to take a 55-52 lead with 1:16 remaining. Down by four, Olivia Miles drained a triple to make it a one-point game with four seconds left, but it just wasn’t enough for the Frogs to find the winner.

Miles and Suarez led the Frogs in scoring with 15 points apiece, while Suarez secured her fifth double-double with 12 rebounds. Donovyn Hunter shot 5-for-9 from the field and finished with 11 points, while Maddie Scherr and Clara Silva each tallied seven points.

The Frogs shot 42.6% from the field, but just 27.8% from behind the arc. Bigby, Hunter, Miles, Suarez, and Sherr each had a single three-pointer on the day.

It now marks the Frogs’ second ranked loss in their last four games, after falling to Ohio State at the Coretta Scott King Classic in January. TCU

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Mark Campbell and the No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) will return home to Fort Worth when they play host to the Houston Cougars (7-14, 1-9 Big 12) on Wednesday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

The Cougars defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday afternoon with a buzzer-beater three-pointer to secure their first conference win of the season. It snapped a nine-game losing streak.

The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast on KTCU 88.7 FM The Choice.

