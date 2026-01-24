No. 12 TCU Braves UCF In Orlando

The No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs got back into the winning column on Saturday afternoon with a 67-50 win over the UCF Knights.

It was an even start to the game as UCF took an early 9-5 lead, but TCU quickly flipped the script and found a dominant stride. The Frogs went on a 13-0 run in the final 4:01 of the opening quarter and led 18-9. After allowing just seven points in the second quarter, TCU led by 21 points at the half.

Taylor Bigby was a critical piece of the Frogs’ early successes as she dropped 11 points in the first half. She nailed a trio of three-pointers as TCU shot 6-of-13 (46.2%) from beyond the arc. The Frogs were efficient, to say the least, as they hit on 50% of their field goals in the first half.

UCF found its stride in the third quarter, scoring 12 of its 16 points in the paint. The Knights outscored the Frogs by five, but it still wasn’t enough to stop the Frogs, who picked up their rhythm in the fourth. Olivia Miles had seven points alone in the fourth quarter and was responsible for two rebounds and three assists in the final quarter.

Miles led the Frogs with 17 points on the day, marking the 21st time this season she has scored in double figures. She further tallied six rebounds and six assists. Donovyn Hunter (12) and Bigby (11) also scored in double figures en route to the win over UCF. Clara Silva had a monstrous game with 10 rebounds, while Marta Suarez provided critical help in the paint with seven boards as well.

The Frogs have now won five Big 12 contests in a row and are back in the winning column after suffering a loss to No. 12 Ohio State on Monday in Newark, N.J., for the Coretta Scott King Classic. TCU remains one of two Big 12 teams, alongside the Baylor Bears, to have just one conference loss.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Mark Campbell and the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs (19-2, 7-1 Big 12) will return home to face the Kansas Jayhawks (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) on Thursday, January 29. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. CT from Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN and the radio broadcast on KTCU 88.7 The Choice.

