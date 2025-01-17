From Walk-On to Full Scholarship: Ella Hamlin’s Reward for Her Role in TCU’s Basketball Revival
Ella Hamlin, one of the four "UnderFrogs" from last season got rewarded with a full scholarship Tuesday.
Last season, TCU women's basketball was in an unbelievably desperate spot following a series of injuries.
The Frogs had such a shortage of players that they needed to hold open tryouts from the TCU student body to allow the team to continue the season with a roster.
They added four students who were quickly known as the "UnderFrogs" that helped the Frogs continue the season.
The only "UnderFrog" to return this season was Hamlin, now playing a role in TCU's rise to a current 18-1 record and AP top 10 ranking.
This moment came full circle when No. 10 TCU hosted UCF Tuesday night.
Hamlin made her debut last season against the Knights last season where she said she was shaking with nerves from all the cameras following her.
On Tuesday, the 5-foot-9 guard played the final three minutes in a win over UCF, shooting two three-pointers in the process.
Postgame, an emotional TCU head coach Mark Campbell shared with the team that Hamlin was awarded a full scholarship.
"I appreciate you, Ella, more than you know," Campbell said. "That game a year ago was the foundation of our program. ... Thank you for stepping up to the plate and coming back and being a huge part of this team."
What followed was an uproar in excitement, showing how much this team appreciated Hamlin and her contributions to the team.
It was truly an unbelievable moment to put into perspective the rise of TCU women's basketball.
