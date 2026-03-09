A bid at a second consecutive Big 12 Conference tournament title fell short for No. 10 TCU women’s basketball (29-5) on Sunday.

No. 15 West Virginia (27-6) controlled the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Phillips 66 Tournament title game from late in the second quarter through the final buzzer en route to a 62-53 victory.

TCU, the tournament’s top seed, cut a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to six points with 48 seconds left and then only made 1-of-3 shots down the stretch. No. 2 seed West Virginia sealed the game on free throws and a fast break lay up.

The Horned Frogs had beaten the Mountaineers twice in the regular season, but foul trouble, poor shooting and turnovers proved costly in the third meeting. Guard Olivia Miles played nearly the entire second half with four fouls and forward Marta Suarez fouled out with 56 seconds left. Suarez picked up her final three fouls in a 36-second span.

The Horned Frogs committed 11 turnovers and posted just nine assists, their fourth-lowest assist output all season. The lowest assist number (5) came against West Virginia in Morgantown on Jan. 14.

Mar 8, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Marta Suarez (7) rebounds during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

TCU shot 33% (20-of-60) from the field, including 25% (8-of-31) from 3-point range. West Virginia made 40% overall (22-of-55) and 33% (5-of-15) from three.

Miles led TCU with 17 points, despite going 0-of-4 from the field in the third quarter, and dished out four assists. Suarez chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Mountaineers had three players reach double figures. Guard Jordan Harrison paced all scorers with 21 points, including 10-of-10 from the free throw line, while guard Sydney Shaw had 17 points and forward Kierra Wheeler added 10.

After West Virginia took a 14-point lead with 6:57 left, Miles and guard Taylor Bigby scored on consecutive possessions. That comeback was short-lived as Wheeler dumped in a lay-up.

The second comeback attempt started with 1:23 left on a Suarez 3-pointer. Suarez added a layup and guard Veronica Sheffey tacked on free throws, but West Virginia clamped down on defense again to trip up TCU.

Mar 8, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Gia Cooke (3) passes the ball around TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

TCU’s game plan took a hit 40 seconds in the third quarter as Miles picked up her fourth foul. Miles sat out the next couple minutes and West Virginia used lockdown defense to slowly create separation. The Horned Frogs failed to string together consecutive scoring possessions during the third quarter and committed five turnovers as the Mountaineers built a 43-32 lead.

West Virginia led from the jump and took a 10-3 lead about midway through the first quarter before TCU found its offensive footing. Miles hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run, which tied the game at 12 with 1:29 left in the quarter. Harrison nailed a jumper right before the buzzer to give the Mountaineers the lead back.

The second quarter started turning in the Horned Frogs’ favor as another 8-0 scoring run erased a four-point Mountaineer lead. With 2:06 left before halftime TCU held a 23-19 advantage, but then missed three 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, West Virginia guard Sydney Shaw scored five points and Harrson hit two free throws to close out the half.

The NCAA Tournament Outlook and the Road to Schollmaier

While the loss in Kansas City stings, the bigger picture for Mark Campbell's squad remains historically bright. Finishing the conference slate at 29-5, TCU has essentially locked up the right to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Most major bracketology experts have the Horned Frogs as a No. 2 seed. The tournament results could alter those projections.

Hosting in Fort Worth provides a massive statistical advantage. Staying home for the opening rounds allows stars like Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez to play in a familiar environment where they have been nearly unbeatable this season. The home crowd at Schollmaier Arena has already set multiple attendance records this year, and that energy will be vital for a deep postseason run.

The final "Top 16" host seeds list will be released on March 14, acting as a final teaser before the full field is unveiled on Selection Sunday, March 15. For a team that just saw its win streak snapped, the focus now turns to recovery and preparation. The Horned Frogs have proven they can beat anyone in the country.

With Selection Sunday just around the corner, the conversation around TCU's women's basketball is only getting louder. What seed does the team deserve? Head over to KillerFrogs.com and join the debate. The bracket watch starts now.