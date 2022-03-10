Skip to main content
TCU Women's Basketball:  Lauren Heard Named All-Big 12

TCU's Lauren Heard has been selected for the All-Big 12 Conference Team

© Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

TCU superstar Lauren Heard, who has recently set a new record for most points by a single athlete in program history, has been named to the All-Big 12 Conference Team. She is one of 11 honorable mention selections. 

The announcement on Monday constitutes Heard's third consecutive All-Big 12 honor, making her the first TCU player to be so recognized since Zahna Medley, who was named All-Big 12 through four consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2016 (prior to Heard, Medley had also held the record for most points scored by an athlete in the history of the TCU women's basketball team).   

In points per game, Lauren Heard ranked seventh in the Big 12 with 14.9.  In addition to this impressive stat, she ranked eleventh in the Big 12 in rebounds (5.8), ninth in assists (4.0) and fourteenth in steals (1.5).  

Hailing from Denton, Texas, Heard recently broke the TCU women's basketball career scoring record, eclipsing Zahna Medley's 1,975; Heard, who managed to net 14 points in the regular season finale on Saturday, has accumulated 1,992 points during her tenure at TCU, a feat not likely soon to be surpassed.      

Next Up:  Heard and the rest of the Horned Frogs will head to Kansas City, Mo., this week to participate in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, which runs this Thursday, March 10 through Sunday, March 13. TCU will take on West Virginia in the first round on Thursday, with a tip-off set for 8 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.

