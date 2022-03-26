March Madness Elite Eight: Matchups, TV Times

The Madness of March continues. We’ve made it to the Elite Eight. The regional finals will all be played this weekend, and by Sunday evening we will know the teams that make the Final Four.

The farewell tour for Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski continues for another day. Cinderella keeps dancing in America’s new favorite team, the St. Peter’s Peacocks. Kansas is the only team left from the Big 12 Conference, which is one more than from either of the Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences.

The Sweet Sixteen round gave us plenty of drama and intrigue. Will it continue in the Elite Eight?

You can find every regional semifinal matchup, tipoff time, and TV channel below:

Saturday, March 26

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).

(5) Houston (32-5) vs. (2) Villanova (29-7)

Location: San Antonio, TX (South Region)

Start Time: 5:09 p.m.

TV Channel: TBS

(4) Arkansas (28-8) vs. (2) Duke (31-6)

Location: San Francisco, CA (West Region)

Start Time: 7:49 p.m.

TV Channel: TBS

Sunday, March 27

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).

(10) Miami (FL) (26-10) vs. (1) Kansas (31-6)

Location: Chicago, IL (Midwest Region)

Start Time: 1:20 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

(15) St. Peter’s (22-11) vs. (8) North Carolina (27-9)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Region)

Start Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

The winners from each of these games will meet in the Final Four will meet in the tournament semifinal in New Orleans, LA, beginning April 2.

