Skip to main content
March Madness Elite Eight: Matchups, TV Times

March Madness Elite Eight: Matchups, TV Times

The NCAA Tournament continues with the regional finals packed with a few basketball bluebloods and a couple of Cinderella teams

© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament continues with the regional finals packed with a few basketball bluebloods and a couple of Cinderella teams

The Madness of March continues. We’ve made it to the Elite Eight. The regional finals will all be played this weekend, and by Sunday evening we will know the teams that make the Final Four.

The farewell tour for Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski continues for another day. Cinderella keeps dancing in America’s new favorite team, the St. Peter’s Peacocks. Kansas is the only team left from the Big 12 Conference, which is one more than from either of the Pac-12 or Big Ten conferences.

The Sweet Sixteen round gave us plenty of drama and intrigue. Will it continue in the Elite Eight? 

You can find every regional semifinal matchup, tipoff time, and TV channel below:

Saturday, March 26

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).

(5) Houston (32-5) vs. (2) Villanova (29-7)

Location: San Antonio, TX (South Region)

Start Time: 5:09 p.m.

TV Channel: TBS

(4) Arkansas (28-8) vs. (2) Duke (31-6)

Location: San Francisco, CA (West Region)

Start Time: 7:49 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV Channel: TBS

Sunday, March 27

All times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CT).

(10) Miami (FL) (26-10) vs. (1) Kansas (31-6)

Location: Chicago, IL (Midwest Region)

Start Time: 1:20 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

(15) St. Peter’s (22-11) vs. (8) North Carolina (27-9)

Location: Philadelphia, PA (East Region)

Start Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

The winners from each of these games will meet in the Final Four will meet in the tournament semifinal in New Orleans, LA, beginning April 2.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks guard Doug Edert (25) celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center.
Basketball

Men’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen: Cinderella Keeps Dancing

By Barry Lewis2 hours ago
FDzZgrIXEAMNcwk
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Raegan Pebley Named Tarrant County Bold Woman Honoree

By Nicholas Howard3 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) reacts during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center.
Basketball

Men’s Basketball: First Four Sweet Sixteen Games Full of Excitement

By Barry Lewis21 hours ago
USATSI_15718114
Basketball

Gradey Dick, Kansas Commit, wins Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year

By Nicholas HowardMar 25, 2022
USATSI_16175317
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Kansas State Series Preview

By Adam ShirleyMar 25, 2022
TCU Baaseball
Baseball

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Texas Still on Top, for Now

By Barry LewisMar 25, 2022
USATSI_16248453
Baseball

Three Best College Baseball Series This Weekend: Ole Miss, Texas Tech, More

By Brett GibbonsMar 25, 2022
Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) guards Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) as he drives to the hole during the second half of their game in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Iowa State defeated Wisconsin 54-49.
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball: How to Watch Kansas, Iowa State

By Tyler BrownMar 25, 2022