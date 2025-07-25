President Trump's Executive Order Aims to Secure a Brighter Future for College Sports
Like anything tied to politics, President Trump’s new Saving College Sports Executive Order has sparked mixed reactions. But one major figure in the college football world is all in. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised the move, saying the order helps bring back much-needed structure and stability to college athletics after years of chaos caused by NCAA policy shifts.
While the executive order doesn’t solve every issue, it’s a big step forward. It bans explicitly third-party “pay-for-play” payments to athletes, a major concern for many coaches, but still allows legitimate NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals to continue. Saban, appearing on Fox & Friends, called it a “huge step” toward preserving the educational mission of college sports.
“I think President Trump’s executive order takes a huge step in providing the educational model, which is what we’ve always tried to promote to create opportunities for players, male and female, revenue and non-revenue,” Saban said. “It’s about helping them develop as students and people.”
The order also outlines measures to protect and grow women’s and non-revenue sports. Schools with athletic departments generating more than $125 million are expected to increase scholarships and roster spots in those programs. In contrast, schools with less revenue are encouraged not to make cuts that disproportionately affect smaller sports.
Trump’s administration argues that the current NIL and transfer landscape has turned college athletics into a “rudderless system,” where wealthy programs and donors engage in bidding wars that threaten the survival of less lucrative sports. The order claims some football programs are shelling out $20 to $40 million annually for players, putting Olympic development and smaller programs at risk.
Saban echoed that concern:
“We need to decide if we want an education-based model or university-sponsored professional teams. I think most people would prefer the former.”
Importantly, the executive order doesn’t outlaw NIL, it just aims to clamp down on the abuse of it. And it sends a message that college athletics should still be about education and development, not just business and profit.
NCAA President Charlie Baker welcomed the move but emphasized the need for broader legislative support:
“The Association appreciates the Trump Administration’s focus on the life-changing opportunities college sports provide millions of young people, and we look forward to working with student-athletes, a bipartisan coalition in Congress, and the Trump Administration to enhance college sports for years to come.”
Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari also backed the order.
“I am encouraged by the president’s executive order today. This is an important step forward and will create opportunity for meaningful dialogue and movement toward a clearer picture of college athletics for everyone,” Calipari said. “As we move forward, we must continue to do what’s right for our young people.”
Of course, not everyone is sold. College sports insider Ross Dellenger offered a more skeptical take:
“I wish I could tell you that [Trump’s executive order] was some groundbreaking thing and everything’s going to change in college sports after this... but I don’t think that’s the case.”
Dellenger pointed out that the administration has a lot on its plate, and it’s unlikely that this executive order alone will fully fix what’s broken in college athletics.
Still, I think it’s a solid first step. Whether you agree with the politics or not, it’s clear that President Trump hasn’t forgotten about college sports, and he’s trying to set the tone for what the future of the NCAA should look like down the road. I think it will only help schools like TCU with primary emphasis and succeeding women's and smaller sports teams.