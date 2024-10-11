Killer Frogs

Men's Basketball: Big 12 Announces Preseason Poll And Awards

TCU was picked 10th in the Big 12 and had no preseason player awards.

Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon blows his whistle during the NCAA tournament practice day at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Big 12 announced the men's basketball preseason poll and Preseason All-Big 12 teams Thursday.

TCU was selected 10th of 16 teams in the conference and had no players on either Preseason All-Big 12 team.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll is listed below with Kansas selected as the favorite for the 20th time in 28 seasons.

The conference also announced two Preseason All-Big 12 teams, the Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason Newcomer of the Year, and Preseason Freshman of the Year. They are listed below.

Preseason All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love, Arizona

LJ Cryer, Houston

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas (unanimous)

Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Jeremy Roach, Baylor

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas

Coleman Hawkins, K-State

Preseason Player of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Jeremy Roach, Baylor

Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Coleman Hawkins, K-State

Preseason Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

With a group largely made up of transfers and freshman, TCU has a lot of question marks as to what their team will look like this season.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is the only player returning minutes for the Horned Frogs, which makes sense the uncertainty in what Jamie Dixon's squad will look like and lack of hype in preseason polls and awards.

