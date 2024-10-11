Men's Basketball: Big 12 Announces Preseason Poll And Awards
The Big 12 announced the men's basketball preseason poll and Preseason All-Big 12 teams Thursday.
TCU was selected 10th of 16 teams in the conference and had no players on either Preseason All-Big 12 team.
The Big 12 Preseason Poll is listed below with Kansas selected as the favorite for the 20th time in 28 seasons.
The conference also announced two Preseason All-Big 12 teams, the Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason Newcomer of the Year, and Preseason Freshman of the Year. They are listed below.
Preseason All-Big 12 First Team
Caleb Love, Arizona
LJ Cryer, Houston
J’Wan Roberts, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas (unanimous)
Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Jeremy Roach, Baylor
Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas
Coleman Hawkins, K-State
Preseason Player of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Jeremy Roach, Baylor
Preseason Co-Newcomer of the Year: Coleman Hawkins, K-State
Preseason Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
With a group largely made up of transfers and freshman, TCU has a lot of question marks as to what their team will look like this season.
Ernest Udeh Jr. is the only player returning minutes for the Horned Frogs, which makes sense the uncertainty in what Jamie Dixon's squad will look like and lack of hype in preseason polls and awards.
