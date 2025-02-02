Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Colorado Basketball Basketball
The Colorado Buffalos (9-11, 0-9) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (10-10, 3-6) on Sunday, February 2, at 3 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Colorado team that TCU fans should know before the game.
#3 Julian Hammond III
Guard from Denver, Colorado. Senior
The senior guard is the undisputed leader of the Buffaloes' roster, leading the team in both scoring and assists. Despite the team’s struggles this season, he has been a consistent bright spot, showcasing his ability as both a playmaker and a scorer. His vision and skill allow him to orchestrate the offense effectively, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. If TCU wants to disrupt Colorado’s game plan, they must focus on limiting his impact and forcing the Buffaloes to find other scoring options.
Julian Hammond III's Season Statistics
Points
13.9
Rebounds
2.8
Assists
3.3
Field Goal %
44.3%
#6 Trevor Baskin
Forward from Arvada, Colorado. Senior
The 6-foot-9 forward may not be the most dominant offensive threat, but he makes his presence felt with strong defense and relentless rebounding on both ends of the floor. His physicality and effort allow him to compete for every board, and he has the ability to finish tough shots in the lane. He will look to outwork Ernest Udeh on the glass, making rebounding a key battle in this matchup. TCU must match his intensity and stay aggressive to prevent him from controlling the boards and creating second-chance opportunities.
Trevor Baskin's Season Statistics
Points
9.3
Rebounds
5.7
Assists
2.0
Field Goal %
52.5%
