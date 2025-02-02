Men's Basketball: Know Your Foe- Colorado Basketball Basketball

Killer Frogs

Key players from the Buffalos to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs Basketball team on Sunday.

Nathan Cross

Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) celebrates after scoring against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 81-77.
Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) celebrates after scoring against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 81-77.
The Colorado Buffalos (9-11, 0-9) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (10-10, 3-6) on Sunday, February 2, at 3 pm CT. Here are some key players on the Colorado team that TCU fans should know before the game.

#3 Julian Hammond III

Guard from Denver, Colorado. Senior

The senior guard is the undisputed leader of the Buffaloes' roster, leading the team in both scoring and assists. Despite the team’s struggles this season, he has been a consistent bright spot, showcasing his ability as both a playmaker and a scorer. His vision and skill allow him to orchestrate the offense effectively, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. If TCU wants to disrupt Colorado’s game plan, they must focus on limiting his impact and forcing the Buffaloes to find other scoring options.

Julian Hammond III's Season Statistics

Points

13.9

Rebounds

2.8

Assists

3.3

Field Goal %

44.3%

#6 Trevor Baskin

Forward from Arvada, Colorado. Senior

The 6-foot-9 forward may not be the most dominant offensive threat, but he makes his presence felt with strong defense and relentless rebounding on both ends of the floor. His physicality and effort allow him to compete for every board, and he has the ability to finish tough shots in the lane. He will look to outwork Ernest Udeh on the glass, making rebounding a key battle in this matchup. TCU must match his intensity and stay aggressive to prevent him from controlling the boards and creating second-chance opportunities.

Trevor Baskin's Season Statistics

Points

9.3

Rebounds

5.7

Assists

2.0

Field Goal %

52.5%

