Men’s Basketball: Punch Scores a Career-High and Leads the Frogs Over the Buffaloes
The TCU Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-6 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak after a 68-57 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes (9-12, 0-10 Big 12).
Despite the Buffaloes coming in winless in conference play, it was a hard-fought 40 minutes at the Schollmaier Arena on Sunday. David Punch pieced together a career-high 19 points. He previously netted 11 points against Vanderbilt in early December. It marks just the third time this season the freshman has scored in double-figures.
But on Sunday, Punch shot 7-10 from the field, including 3-3 from behind the arc. He also tallied a pair of blocks, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in his 24 minutes on the court.
Alongside Punch was senior Noah Reynolds, who put up 11 points, six assists, and a rebound for TCU. Reynolds and Vasean Allette–who tallied a season-high six assists–both led the Frogs with 34 minutes against the Buffaloes.
Despite trailing for much of the first half, TCU took a two point lead with 4:20 to go. That was until they stretched their lead to 34-27 at the half.
Colorado came out of the break firing on all cylinders, netting nine of the first 16 points but the Frogs broke out a 15-2 run to take an 18 point lead. The Buffaloes slowly inched closer, but TCU had enough of a stronghold on their foes to see out their first win since Jan. 19 v. Baylor.
While Punch and Reynolds were key to TCU’s success on Sunday, the Frogs also received 24 points off the bench. The fiercest bench presence against Colorado proved to be Jace Posey, who tagged the Buffaloes for nine points in eight minutes. The redshirt freshman shot 3-5 from the field and 1-2 from three-point range.
With Sunday’s win, TCU improves to 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in the Big 12. The victory marks Jamie Dixon’s 499 career win as a head coach. He will go for No. 500 on Wednesday, Feb. 5 when the Frogs host the West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-5 Big 12) at 7 p.m.
Postgame Press Conferences:
TCU Horned Frogs Head Coach Jamie Dixon:
Vasean Allette, David Punch, and Noah Reynolds:
Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Tad Boyle:
