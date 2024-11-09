Men's Basketball: TCU Beats Florida Gulf Coast 67-51
TCU beat Florida Gulf Coast University 67-51 to move to 2-0 on the season.
It was not always pretty, but the Frogs pulled away late with a big run to seal the victory.
Slow Start
Jamie Dixon's team came out extremely flat to start the game.
TCU shot just 11 of 27 from the field in the first half, shooting 27 percent from three-point range.
They were additionally struggling with turnovers, totaling eight to the Eagles' four.
Doing The Little Things
With this slow start on offense, the Frogs needed to stay in the game through defense and rebounding, two topics Jamie Dixon always talks about.
TCU held FGCU to 40% shooting and 24% from three, making it difficult on the Eagles all night.
Additionally, the Frogs out rebounded Florida Gulf Coast 38-24 and 12-5 on the offensive glass.
Wing Brendan Wenzel totaled a team-high nine boards on the night, which was a huge plus to this total.
If TCU can keep these trends up, they will stay competitive in every game they play.
The Final Run
The game was hanging in the balance the entire time, until TCU started a rally late that bolted them to a double-digit victory.
At one point, it was a 16-3 run that forced the Eagles to take a timeout, and it ended up being a 12-2 run that closed out the game.
TCU held FGCU scoreless for the final 3:27 of the game, holding them to just one of their last seven field goals.
The lineup that created this run was:
PG Noah Reynolds
SG Vasean Allette
SF Brendan Wenzel
PF Micah Robinson
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Micah Robinson was the lone freshman of the bunch providing key shots and valuable minutes as if he was an experienced veteran.
Altogether, while the Frogs were probably more tested than they should have been, they responded and remain undefeated on the season.
Press Conferences
Jamie Dixon
Vasean Allette, Brendan Wenzel, and Micah Robinson
