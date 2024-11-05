Men's Basketball: TCU Dominant in 105-59 Win Over Florida A&M
TCU men's basketball started their season off with a bang. The Frogs dominated the Florida A&M Rattlers 105-59 Monday.
Complete Performance
It is tough to find many flaws about this win. Pretty much every aspect about the Frogs was a positive.
Here are some notable stat differentials from the win:
TCU
Florida A&M
FG Percentage
55%
33%
3FG Percentage
47%
24%
Total Rebounds
47
29
Offensive Rebounds
18
9
Blocks
3
0
Steals
8
3
Assists
29
8
Understandably, they did play against subpar competition in Florida A&M, but this was a highly efficient win that will help TCU's rankings long term.
There should rightfully be optimism for this team.
Young Blood
One of the biggest stories surrounding this year's TCU team is the amount of youth on the roster.
TCU's bench rotation includes four freshman and one true sophomore, and they all played well against the Rattlers.
Here are the five young guys' statlines:
Vasean Allette: 20 points, 9-13 FG, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Jace Posey: 11 points, 3-4 3FG, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Isaiah Manning: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Micah Robinson: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
David Punch: 7 points, 3-4 FG, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
This youth is one of the biggest question marks for TCU this season and how they will step into these roles.
It is safe to say this is a stellar start for this group as they hope to keep these performances going.
The Udeh-Guards Connection
Ernest Udeh Jr. has taken a massive step this season from last, and the additions of guards Frankie Collins and Noah Reynolds have helped this jump drastically.
Udeh Jr. tied his career-high with 13 points along with 11 rebounds for his second career double-double.
Collins and Reynolds have done a stellar job getting him the ball and running the offense a lot better than last season.
Jamie Dixon touched on this postgame, saying how it is nice for the offense to have "pass first" guards.
These three players are probably the most important guys for the Frogs to have success this season, so establishing this connection early is extremely valuable as TCU goes deeper into their schedule.
Postgame Press Conferences
Jamie Dixon
Jace Posey, Vasean Allette, and Frankie Collins
