Men's Basketball: TCU Dominates Montana State 82-48
TCU men's basketball got a blowout win Sunday.
The Horned Frogs dominated Montana State 82-48 to close out the non-conference schedule undefeated at home.
Dominating the Boards
The biggest difference in this game was rebounding, something that head coach Jamie Dixon has talked about all season.
The Frogs out-rebounded the Bobcats 46-22, their first time out-rebounding an opponent by 20+ since January 1, 2024 (26) against Texas A&M Commerce.
Playing David Punch alongside Ernest Udeh Jr. have allowed the Frogs to get bigger and create more of an advantage rebounding the basketball.
This looks to be one of the backbones for TCU's success as conference play begins.
Free Throw Making Frogs
It is no secret that free throw shooting has been one of TCU's biggest struggles this season.
They flipped the script in this one going 26 of 29 from the charity stripe.
Noah Reynolds hit 13-14 on his own, the most free throws made by a Horned Frog since Emanuel Miller made 13-14 against Nevada on December 22, 2023, exactly a year ago from Sunday's contest.
I am sure this is a huge sigh of relief for Frog fans after watching this one.
Defending Home Court
With the win over the Bobcats, the Horned Frogs finished their non-conference schedule 7-0 at home.
To get this done, defense was the highlight for TCU.
The Frogs held Montana State to just 48 points on 35% FG and 19% 3FG with 14 turnovers.
With how inconsistent the offense has been this season, defense and rebounding will be what TCU looks to pride themselves on going forward.
Postgame Pressers
Jamie Dixon
Noah Reynolds and Trazarien White
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.