Men's Basketball: TCU Edges Out Texas State 76-71
TCU moved to 3-0 against Texas State, but it was not pretty.
Free throw shooting and foul trouble plagued the Frogs from what could have been a dominant performance.
Breakout Games
Trazarien White and Noah Reynolds were two transfers with big expectations for the Frogs this season.
Both had their best statistical performances as a Horned Frog Tuesday.
Reynolds had 17 points on 6-7 from the field and five assists, while White finished with 16 points on 7-10 shooting.
Frog fans have now seen a lot of different players have big time games, showing just how many different TCU guys can beat the opponent on any given night.
Unforced Errors
The main downfall for the Frogs tonight was factors they could control.
TCU shot 15-32 (46.9%) from the free throw line and accounted for 20 fouls (two technical) on the night.
The two technical fouls came from Micah Robinson and Jamie Dixon, which could have been argued were unworthy of that status.
Free throws have been an issue for TCU the past few years, so seeing this problem come up again is not a good sign.
However, these are unforced errors that can be easily corrected as the Frogs go deeper in the season.
Second Half Frankie
It was the story of two halves for starting point guard Frankie Collins.
After going scoreless in the first half, the Arizona State transfer poured in 13 second half points and added six assists on the night as well.
Collins is a catalyst for how this team performs, which was seen big time Tuesday.
If the Frogs can get more of the second half version of Collins, they could be in for a lot of success this year.
Postgame Pressers
Jamie Dixon
Noah Reynolds, Frankie Collins, and Trazarien White
