Men's Basketball: TCU Falls to Santa Clara 69-52
The TCU Horned Frogs traveled to California for their first game of the Acrisure Invitational against the Santa Clara Broncos. The last time the two teams met in 2021, the Broncos won by a score of 85-66. This time, it was no different for the Horned Frogs, who fell to Santa Clara by a score of 69-52.
The Frogs struggled in all aspects tonight, none more so than shooting. They finished 22-63 and only 7-16 from the free-throw line.
The Horned Frogs had their worst three-point shooting performance of the season today, finishing just 1-17 on three-point attempts, an abysmal 5.7% rate. Frankie Collins was the only Frog to make a three on the night, and it came in the second half to give them their first lead, which didn't last long after the Broncos scored ten straight and never looked back.
At halftime, the game was relatively close, with the Frogs trailing 34-27, although they never had the lead even for a second in the first half. The first 15 minutes of the second half were tight as well, with the Frogs getting to a one-point deficit before the Broncos went on a 24-3 run with less than five minutes to play. The Frogs were just 1-15 during the Broncos run.
Collins led all Frogs in scoring with 15 points, Noah Reynolds had 12, and Ernest Udeh Jr. who made his return to the court finished the game with nine points and 12 rebounds.
After the loss, TCU moves to 4-2 on the season and will play Colorado State at 1 p.m. Central Time on Friday, November 29.
