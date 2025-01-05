Men’s Basketball: TCU Overcomes Kansas State 63-62 Courtesy of Late Game Heroics
Noah Reynolds put the Frogs in front 63-62 with just 12.8 seconds remaining. After a fine drive to the left side of the basket, TCU earned their first conference win of the campaign.
Three Frogs scored in double-figures, including 18 points from Reynolds and 14 coming from both Vasean Allette and Trazarien White. For Reynolds, it was his sixth game scoring in double-figures this season and his third straight. On his way to a remarkable performance and a game-winning bucket, Reynolds tallied 1,000 career points earlier in the contest.
TCU trailed by six with 3:14 left to play before the Frogs would go on 7-0 run to close out the contest. Senior Brendan Wenzel, who made his first appearance since Dec. 5, fired home a crucial 3-pointer to cut the Wildcat lead to just one with 1:17 remaining.
Not only did TCU go on a 7-0 run, but they stifled Kansas State into missing their final four field goals and two free throw attempts.
In a game where not much separated the sides, Jamie Dixon’s team cashed in with 13 points off turnovers and 19 second chance points. The Frogs also handled the ball well, turning it over just six times–the fewest since five in the season opener.
While the Frogs struggled shooting just 56% from the stripe, TCU knocked down six threes, three of which came from the hot hand of Trazarien White.
The Frogs offensive success was also in large part to Ernest Udeh Jr. and his ability to wrangle in 12 rebounds for TCU.
TCU now improve to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 after Noah Reynolds’ game-winning basket catapulted the Frogs to their first conference win of the season. The Frogs will travel to Houston to take on the Cougars on Monday with tipoff at 8 p.m. from the Fetitta Center.
