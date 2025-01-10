Men's Basketball: TCU To Host BYU Saturday
TCU (8-6, 1-2) will take on BYU (10-4, 1-2) in Schollmaier Arena on Saturday at 1 pm CT.
It will be the first time the Horned Frogs have hosted the Cougars in the same conference since 2011.
Success in the Scholl
The Frogs are undefeated (8-0) at home this season with all of their wins coming in Schollmaier Arena.
With that being said, BYU will be the toughest team so far they have hosted all season.
The Cougars rank 48 in the NET and 44 in KenPom, coming in hungry after back-to-back losses to Houston and Texas Tech.
TCU officially announced a white-out game for fans showing up in Fort Worth.
The Frogs are hoping for this home court advantage to show up again and help them secure their second conference win of the season.
Rebounding Wins
Rebounding is arguably the biggest factor to focus on in this game.
BYU leads the Big 12 with an average rebounding margin of +10.1.
The Horned Frogs are 6-0 when they equalize or out rebound the opponent this season and 2-6 when they do not.
TCU's leading rebounder and center Ernest Udeh Jr. ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 8.5 rebounds per game.
The rest of the Frogs will have to help Udeh on the glass if Jamie Dixon's team wants to win this one.
Downtown Defense
TCU ranks third in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in three-point defense, allowing 28.5% from downtown, but the Cougars will test that.
BYU makes the most three-pointers of any Big 12 team, averaging 10.5 makes per game.
When Frankie Collins got ruled out for the season, the Frogs lost their best perimeter defender.
The defense of TCU's backcourt will be tested in this one and play a big factor in making sure the Cougars do not catch fire from deep.
This will be a massive game to set expectations for how the rest of conference play will go for the Frogs.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: BYU vs. TCU
Tipoff - 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, January 11th
Television - ESPN 2
- Play-By-Play: James Westling
Analyst: King McClure
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 386
