Whitney (TX) Wide Receiver Kobe Haynes Names TCU As One Of His Top Six Schools

One of the first prospect camps that Whitney (TX) wide receiver Kobe Haynes attended was TCU back in April of 2023. Ever since then, the Hormed Frogs have been a school that he has held in high regard, and he received an offer from them on October 18, after he spoke with wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly.

“Coach Kelly and I had a great conversation, and he explained to me how TCU has put wide receivers in the NFL and how he knows how to develop them. He also told me he liked my skill set and my versatility,” Haynes said.

Relationship with TCU staff

Haynes, who was in Fort Worth for their Top Target Day, announced TCU as one of his top six schools on February 15, along with Baylor, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi State, and Stanford. The Horned Frogs, however, have been in the mix for him since the beginning, thanks to the coaching staff, including head coach Sonny Dykes.

“My relationship with their staff is great. They have me and a group chat, and they are always interacting with me. I talk to Coach Kelly a lot, and Coach Dykes is great! I really like his offensive mind and how he’s a players' coach. He never seems to get rattled, and relationships are important to him. They have a great program with great players and a great tradition of coaches, and are one of the most winningest programs in the state of Texas in college football.”

Top six schools

In addition to his top schools, Haynes also has offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Houston, UTSA, Texas Tech, SMU, Utah, Duke, and Kansas State. Three of his top six schools hail from the Big 12 conference, which he loves due to the offensive firepower throughout.

“Being an offensive player, I love the Big 12. They throw the ball a lot, and that will be fun playing receiver.”

Here is what he had to say about his top six schools.

TCU: “It’s not far from home. They have great traditions and have always been competitive. Plus, they put receivers in the NFL, and the education is good.”

Baylor: “It is also close to home. They are building a great tradition, and they throw the ball a lot. They also have a great education.”

Kansas: “It is a cool place, and it is not far from my brother in Missouri. They are always competitive. They have a cool offense with all their shifts.”

Minnesota: “They are in the Big 10, which is Big Boy football, and Coach Fleck (Head coach P.J. Fleck) is a cool guy.”

Mississippi State: “I like Coach Lebby (Head coach Jeff Lebby). We run their offense at my school; it is a cool college town.”

Stanford: “The education is one of a kind, and they have a rich tradition on the football field.”

Recapping his impressive season

Haynes had a stellar 2025 season, leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 mark, a District 5-3A championship, and advancing to the regional semifinal round. He was named the District MVP after putting up incredible numbers. He passed for 1474 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for 1438 yards and 23 touchdowns, and had 640 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Despite the accolades, he was not pleased with how the season ended.

“This season went well, but I didn’t like how it ended. Going 10-3 is good, but I like setting the bar high for myself and my teammates. We won the district for the first time in a while, and one of our goals is to get over the 3rd round. I felt that I had a good year individually, but I can always do better.”

Haynes has yet to schedule any official visits, but I like where the Horned Frogs stand in his recruitment and give them the edge over his other top schools.