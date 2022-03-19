Men's Basketball: March Madness in Fort Worth. Round of 32

"Are you not entertained?" Oh My Gosh. That was some exciting basketball on Day 1 of the March Madness tournament. But, it was an even better experience at the Dickies Arena. The game that stole the show was Creighton versus San Diego State. I definitely thought this was going to be a boring game, but it was down to the wire in over time. Creighton pulled away in the end.

9 Creighton @ 1 Kansas

1:40 PM

Kansas handled business against the smaller Texas Southern which gives us Kansas versus Creighton. Right now the favors are not in Creighton hands. Creighton center, Ryan Kalkbrenner, will not return to the NCAA men's basketball tournament after suffering a knee injury during the Bluejays' first-round win over San Diego State on Thursday.

Right off the bat in over time of the 72-69 triumph, Kalkbrenner went down and frowned in the wake of posting up the Aztecs' Aguek Arop. The 7-foot-1 sophomore got up, attempted to make a few strides and fell down, holding his left knee. Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 10 rebounds before leaving Thursday's win. He is the Bluejays' No. 2 scorer this season at 13.1 points per game.

Its going to be exciting to see how that game plays out.

8 North Carolina @ 1 Baylor

11:40 AM CBS

For Baylor and North Carolina, this is going to be a game between two titans. Both Baylor and North Carolina straight dog walked their opponents out of Dickies Arena.

Baylor ranks 22nd nationally in turnovers forced (15.7) and has been efficient in capitalizing off those errors in averaging 18.3 points off turnovers per game. The Tar Heels are giving up 13.5 points off turnovers per game, including 17 in Thursday’s win over Marquette; although 10 of those points came after their lead had grown to 20 points.

It should definitely be a high scoring game as both teams proved they can light it up on any given night. So come out to Dickies Arena as thing continues to cook up in March Madness.

