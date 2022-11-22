Skip to main content

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 3: Frogs Fall Out Of Top 25

A loss last week has the Frogs on the outside looking in on this week's rankings
After a disappointing loss last week to Northwestern State, the TCU Horned Frogs fell out of this week's men's college basketball rankings. TCU (3-1) started their season with a one-point win to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an ugly win over Lamar, and then a one-point loss to Northwestern State on November 14. 

TCU began the season ranked No. 14, the highest pre-season ranking in Frogs' history. The got back on track with a blowout win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, winning 95-60. 

The Big 12 now has three teams in the Top Ten (Kansas, Texas, and Baylor) plus Texas Tech is now No. 21.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - North Carolina (4-0), no change

2 - Houston (5-0), up 1

3 - Kansas (4-0), up 3

4 - Texas (3-0), up 7

5 - Virginia (4-0), up 11

6 - Gonzaga (3-1), down 4

7 - Baylor (4-1), down 2

8 - Duke (3-1), down 1

9 - Arkansas (3-0), no change

10 - Creighton (4-0), no change

21 - Texas Tech (3-0), up 2

Dropped from the rankings: TCU (#15), Michigan (#20), Dayton (#21), Texas A&M (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#26), West Virginia (#41)

Coaches Poll

1 - North Carolina (4-0), no change

2 - Houston (5-0), up 1

3 - Kansas (4-0), up 2

4 - Texas (3-0), up 7

5 - Gonzaga (3-1), down 3 

6 - Virginia (4-0), up 8

7 - Baylor (4-1), down 1

8 - Creighton (4-0), up 1 

9 - Arkansas (3-0), up 1

10 - Duke (3-1), down 2

20 - Texas Tech (3-0), up 2

Dropped from the rankings: TCU (#18), Michigan (#21), Dayton (#23)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#29), Iowa State (#43), West Virginia (#46)

