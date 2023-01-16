Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 11: Frogs Now at No. 14/13

The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team (14-3) has moved up to No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25, matching the ranking they had before the season began, and to No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. The Frogs went 1-1 last week, with both games being against ranked teams. TCU gave up an 18-point lead on Wednesday in Austin and lost to Texas 79-75. Then on Saturday, in the first-ever match-up when both TCU and Kansas State met as ranked teams, TCU got a solid win over the then-No. 11 Wildcats,

With this week's rankings, TCU moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 14. TCU began the season at No. 14, and dropped to No. 15 before dropping out of the rankings after their only loss. They have been moving back up in both polls for the last several weeks. In the Coaches Poll, TCU is now No. 13, moving up four spots. This is the highest ranking in this poll for the Frogs this season.

The top four remained unchanged week-over-week, with Houston, one of the teams that will join the Big 12 in July, holding the No. 1 spot. The remaining top five include Kansas, the team TCU faces on Wednesday, Purdue, Alabama, and UCLA.

The Big 12 has six teams in the Top 25, making conference play a gauntlet for every team. There is no rest for the weary, as every game more than likely has at least one ranked opponent, if not both. In addition to TCU (14/13) and Kansas (2/2), the other ranked teams include Texas (7/7), Iowa State (12/12), Kansas State (13/15), and Baylor (21/22). Texas Tech is receiving votes in the Coaches Poll. Only Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia are not receiving votes or ranked in at least one poll.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Houston (17-1), no change

2- Kansas (16-1), no change

3 - Purdue (16-1), no change

4 - Alabama (15-2), no change

5 - UCLA (16-2), up 2

6 - Gonzaga (16-3), up 2

7 - Texas (15-2), up 3

8 - Xavier (15-3), up 4

9 - Tennessee (14-3), down 4

10 - Virginia (13-3), up 3

12 - Iowa State (13-3), up 2

13 - Kansas State (15-2), down 2

14 - TCU (14-3), up 3

21 - Baylor (12-5), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Wisconsin (#18), Missouri (#20), San Diego State (#23), Duke (#24)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

Coaches Poll

1 - Houston (17-1), no change

2- Kansas (16-1), no change

3 - Purdue (16-1), no change

4 - Alabama (15-2), no change

5 - UCLA (16-2), up 1

6 - Gonzaga (16-3), up 2

7 - Texas (15-2), up 3

8 - Xavier (15-3), up 3

9 - Tennessee (14-3), down 4

10 - Virginia (13-3), up 2

12 - Iowa State (13-3), up 2

13 - TCU (14-3), up 4

15 - Kansas State (15-2), down 2

22 - Baylor (12-5), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Wisconsin (#18), Missouri (#20), Duke (#21), San Diego State (#25)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas Tech (#42)

