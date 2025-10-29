Miles Snags Another Preseason Honor
TCU women’s basketball guard Olivia Miles has added another preseason accolade to her resume.
Miles appeared on the 2025-26 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Preseason Top 20 Watch List. The Lieberman award is voted on and presented annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). The award is in its 27th season.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Lieberman preseason watch list includes Miles. She made the midseason top 10 watch list in 2022-23 and was one of five finalists in 2024-25. This year, Miles has also earned Big 12 Preseason Big Newcomer of the Year Honors and was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 team selection.
TCU is represented on the Lieberman watch list for the second consecutive season and fifth time overall. Hailey Van Lith was a top-10 finalist last season, while Helena Sverisdottir (2010) and Adrianne Ross (2007, 2008) received consideration as Horned Frogs.
The Big 12 Conference had four players on the list with Miles, Jordan Harrison (West Virginia), S’Mya Nichols (Kansas) and Jada Williams (Iowa State).
Miles, a 5-10 guard, averaged 14.2 points, 6.5 assists and six rebounds to go with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio over the previous four seasons at Notre Dame. The three-time All-American is the nation’s only player with at least 1,400 career points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds. She averages 6.5 assists per game and has 654 career assists and six triple doubles.
Last season, Miles was a semifinalist for the Naismith award and chosen for the Wooden Award national ballot. Miles is hoping to be a finalist for postseason awards this season, TCU head coach Mark Campbell said during a television interview at Big 12 media day.
“She has personal goals and dreams, and wants to be a No. 1 draft pick and have a chance to be a national player of the year,” Campbell said. “ … We’re gonna let Liv rock. She’s gonna be high-usage and we’re gonna turn her loose and give her freedom.”
Fans can participate in Lieberman award voting at hoophallawards.com, starting Friday, Oct. 31. The fan vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process. The watch list is narrowed down to 10 finalists in late January and a final five in late February. Finalists will be presented to the Lieberman and Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee to determine a winner.
Up Next
TCU women's basketball opens the 2025-26 season at home against NC A&T on Thursday, Nov. 6. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.