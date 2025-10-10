TCU Women's Basketball Picked to Win Big 12; Miles Selected for Pair of Preseason Honors
For the first time in program history, TCU women’s basketball is the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 Conference.
The Horned Frogs received 10 out of a possible 16 first-place votes and 219 total points in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Iowa State (202 points), Baylor (200 points), and Oklahoma State (186 points) each snagged two first-place votes.
Guard Olivia Miles also received preseason honors as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 Team selection.
Head coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
TCU won both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles in 2024-25. If the Horned Frogs can snag the top spot again, they would become the conference’s first repeat champion within three years of finishing in last place.
Since head coach Mark Campbell’s arrival in 2023, TCU leads college basketball with a combined year-over win differential of 26 games. The Horned Frogs finished last season with a 16-2 conference record just two years after going 1-17.
Throughout Campbell’s four years as a head coach - dating back to his time at Sacramento State - his teams have met or outperformed their preseason conference projections. TCU was projected to finish fourth in the Big 12 last season before taking the conference crown.
The Preseason All-Big 12 Team featured six unanimous selections. Alongside Miles in that club are Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Delaney Gibb (BYU), Stailee Heard (OSU), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (Baylor) and S’Mya Nichols (Kansas).
Miles is the fifth Horned Frog to receive Preseason All-Big 12 Team recognition. Past honorees include Zahna Medley (2015), Amy Okonkwo (2018), Lauren Heard (2020) and Hailey Van Lith (2024).
A 5-10 graduate transfer from Notre Dame, Miles is the active Division I leader in career assists per game (6.5), career assists (654) and triple doubles (six) and the only returning Division I player with at least 1,400 career points, 600 assists, 600 rebounds, 25 double-doubles and five triple-doubles.
Transfer point guards, like Miles, have historically excelled under Campbell’s guidance. Campbell has coached three conference players of the year in four seasons as a head coach. All three players averaged better than 17 points and five assists per game in their only season with Campbell. Last season, Van Lith was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year and became the first player in conference history to be named Newcomer of the Year and Player of the Year in the same season.
TCU returns five players from a historic 2024-25 team. That team won a school-record 34 games, notched the university’s first NCAA Elite Eight appearance and finished No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.
The 2025-26 roster features nine newcomers, including six transfers, and leads college basketball in returning 3-point offense for the second straight season. TCU’s roster averaged 11.4 threes per game last season among qualified players.
The Horned Frogs will tip off the 2025-26 season against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 6 at Schollmaier Arena. Big 12 play starts Dec. 20 with a home game versus Kansas State.
Preseason Coaches' Poll
TCU (10 first place votes) – 219 points
Iowa State (2) – 202 points
Baylor (2) – 200 points
Oklahoma State (2) – 186 points
West Virginia – 161 points
Kansas – 156 points
K-State – 143 points
Utah – 115 points
Colorado – 114 points
BYU – 85 points
Arizona State – 84 points
Cincinnati – 82 points
Texas Tech – 63 points
Arizona – 47 points
Houston – 41 points
UCF – 22 points
Preseason Player of the Year
Audi Crooks, Iowa State
Preseason Newcomer of the Year
Olivia Miles, TCU
Preseason Freshman of the Year
Dee Alexander, Cincinnati
Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor*
Bella Fontleroy, Baylor
Delaney Gibb, BYU*
Jade Masogayo, Colorado
Addy Brown, Iowa State
Audi Crooks, Iowa State*
S’Mya Nichols, Kansas*
Stailee Heard, Oklahoma State*
Olivia Miles, TCU*
Jordan Harrison, West Virginia
*indicates unanimous selection