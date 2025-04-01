NEWS: TCU Center Ernest Udeh Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal
The fourth Horned Frog hit the men's basketball portal in this offseason. 6-foot-11 center Ernest Udeh Jr. will leave TCU after two seasons with the Frogs.
Udeh was a two year starter for TCU over the last two seasons. In the 2024-25 campaign, the Orlando, FL native averaged 6.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals.
A former Kansas Jayhawk for his freshman season, Udeh was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American in high school. Whoever gets Udeh is getting an elite pick and roll player with big athletic potential and a steady rim protector.
With Udeh now leaving, Malick Diallo would be TCU's projected starting center with just one year of experience at the college level. I would anticipate the Frogs dive into the transfer portal to get a big that is ready to play.
Udeh joins Vasean Allette, Isaiah Manning and Frankie Collins as TCU players that left Fort Worth. However, from what I have heard, these leaves were a bit expected, and I would be surprised if any more Frogs enter the portal.
