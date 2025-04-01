Killer Frogs

NEWS: TCU Center Ernest Udeh Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal

The Horned Frog center was an All-Big 12 honorable mention this season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The fourth Horned Frog hit the men's basketball portal in this offseason. 6-foot-11 center Ernest Udeh Jr. will leave TCU after two seasons with the Frogs.

Udeh was a two year starter for TCU over the last two seasons. In the 2024-25 campaign, the Orlando, FL native averaged 6.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals.

A former Kansas Jayhawk for his freshman season, Udeh was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American in high school. Whoever gets Udeh is getting an elite pick and roll player with big athletic potential and a steady rim protector.

With Udeh now leaving, Malick Diallo would be TCU's projected starting center with just one year of experience at the college level. I would anticipate the Frogs dive into the transfer portal to get a big that is ready to play.

Udeh joins Vasean Allette, Isaiah Manning and Frankie Collins as TCU players that left Fort Worth. However, from what I have heard, these leaves were a bit expected, and I would be surprised if any more Frogs enter the portal.

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball