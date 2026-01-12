TCU Women's Basketball Rises in AP Poll After Winning Week

It took just one week for the TCU women’s basketball team to return to the top 10. After being dropped to No. 13 following the Horned Frogs’ first loss to Utah a couple of weeks ago, back-to-back victories over formidable squads in Oklahoma State and Arizona State gave voters in the AP poll enough reason to bump TCU back up to No. 10.

The three-spot jump puts Mark Campbell’s program one place behind No. 9 Louisville, which received 550 voting points compared to TCU’s 497. On the other side of the Frogs is No. 11 Iowa, which also moved up three spots after picking up wins over Northwestern and Indiana.

TCU remains the highest-ranked team in the Big 12. In fact, only three other schools from the conference — No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 18 Baylor, and No. 19 Iowa State — remain in the poll. Iowa State’s plunge, thanks to a three-game losing streak to Baylor, Cincinnati, and West Virginia, saw its status as the highest-ranked Big 12 school disappear like the mist on a cool fall morning. If the poll were to extend to a couple more teams, West Virginia would be ranked No. 26.

Where Does Everyone Else Stack Up With the Frogs?

For the first time in what seems like a while, there was significant movement in the top 10. While UConn’s placement at No. 1 remained unchanged, Texas’ loss to LSU saw it drop all the way to No. 4. In turn, LSU moved up six places to No. 6. The Longhorns’ defeat and subsequent fall meant other schools got the opportunity to climb at least one rung on the ladder: No. 2 South Carolina, No. 3 UCLA, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Louisville all moved up one spot.

The SEC leads the way with nine teams in the poll, five of which are in the top seven. The Big Ten is second with eight, while the Big 12 has four, the ACC has two, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one apiece.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

The next game on the docket for Campbell and the Horned Frogs is a road trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Jan. 14. The Mountaineers are 14-3 and 4-1 in conference play, with the lone defeat coming at the hands of Texas Tech.

TCU will then return to Fort Worth to play Arizona on Jan. 17. Unlike West Virginia, the Wildcats have struggled to begin conference play, losing four of their first five contests. It should be a game TCU can handle with ease. After that matchup, the Horned Frogs will face No. 14 Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Jan. 19.

