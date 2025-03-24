NEWS: TCU Guard Frankie Collins To Enter Transfer Portal
TCU guard Frankie Collins is the third Horned Frog to enter the portal this offseason. Collins joins Isaiah Manning and Vasean Allette as Frogs to transfer out of Fort Worth in the past week.
The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4,4 assists in nine games played last season. A foot injury ended Collins' season early, granting him an injury redshirt to use for next season as he looks for his fourth school. The Sacramento, CA native previously played at Michigan and Arizona State before coming to Fort Worth.
TCU is currently hosting Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding on a visit, which could be a possible replacement for Collins. Harding announced that Louisville and Washington join the Frogs in his top three schools.
Other transfer guards to monitor for TCU are Praire View A&M's Tanahj Pettway, SC Upstate's Brit Harris, Milwaukee's Themus Fulks and Purdue Fort Wayne's Jalen Jackson.
