NEWS: TCU Lands Utah Valley Transfer Tanner Toolson

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.3 points last season and earned All-WAC Honors.

Nicholas Girimonte

Dec 16, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines guard Tanner Toolson (5) drives to the basket between Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) and guard Hunter Erickson (0) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
TCU landed their fourth portal commitment Sunday. Tanner Toolson transferred to the Frogs after two seasons with Utah Valley.

Toolson is a 6-foot-5, 200 pound guard that started 65 of 66 games played over the last two seasons. The Vancouver, WA native averaged 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds earning All-WAC Honors last season.

Before transferring to Utah Valley, Toolson spent his redshirt freshman season with BYU and only played in six games. The 2025 All-WAC Tournament selection is an efficient, high-volume three-point shooter that gives the Frogs another player with proven production at the wing position.

Toolson joins Brock Harding, Jayden Pierre, and Liutauras Lelevicius as the transfer class TCU has brought in. It will be interesting to see if the Frogs continue to remain active in the portal, potentially looking at another big.

