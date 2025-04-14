Killer Frogs

NEWS: TCU Women's Basketball Lands Arizona State Transfer

At 6-foot-7, Kennedy Basham comes to the Frogs after averaging 5.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.

ASU Sun Devils forward Kennedy Basham (0). celebrates her teammates from the bench during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2024.
ASU Sun Devils forward Kennedy Basham (0). celebrates her teammates from the bench during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2024.
TCU women's basketball added another top transfer out of the portal. Kennedy Basham comes to the Frogs after starting 25 of 32 games for Arizona State last season.

The 6-foot-7 frontcourt player averaged 5.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in her one year as a Sun Devil. Basham previously played her first two seasons with Oregon.

The Phoenix, AZ native becomes the fourth player for TCU that stands 6-foot-7 or taller, showcasing head coach Mark Campbell's style of big that fits the Frog system.

Basham adds to an elite TCU transfer class brought in this offseason. She joins Clara Silva, Olivia Miles, Taliyah Parker and Marta Suárez as Frogs out of the portal this month.

Look for TCU to remain active in the transfer portal, potentially looking for another guard soon.

