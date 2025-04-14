NEWS: TCU Women's Basketball Lands Arizona State Transfer
TCU women's basketball added another top transfer out of the portal. Kennedy Basham comes to the Frogs after starting 25 of 32 games for Arizona State last season.
The 6-foot-7 frontcourt player averaged 5.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in her one year as a Sun Devil. Basham previously played her first two seasons with Oregon.
The Phoenix, AZ native becomes the fourth player for TCU that stands 6-foot-7 or taller, showcasing head coach Mark Campbell's style of big that fits the Frog system.
Basham adds to an elite TCU transfer class brought in this offseason. She joins Clara Silva, Olivia Miles, Taliyah Parker and Marta Suárez as Frogs out of the portal this month.
Look for TCU to remain active in the transfer portal, potentially looking for another guard soon.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.