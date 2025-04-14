NEWS: TCU Women's Basketball Lands Cal Transfer
Marta Suárez comes to the Frogs after averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.
TCU women's basketball added another top transfer Friday night. Marta Suárez comes to the Frogs after averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for Cal last season.
The 6-foot-3 senior gives the Frogs a stretch forward that will compliment from TCU's playmaking guards. Originally from Spain, Suárez has played two seasons respectively with both Tennessee and Cal.
Suárez adds to an already highly-rated TCU transfer class of Clara Silva, Olivia Miles, Taliyah Parker and Kennedy Basham.
I would expect the Frogs to continually remain active in the transfer portal, potentially looking next for a ball handling guard.
