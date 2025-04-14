Killer Frogs

NEWS: TCU Women's Basketball Lands Cal Transfer

Marta Suárez comes to the Frogs after averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; California Golden Bears forward Marta Suarez (7) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

TCU women's basketball added another top transfer Friday night. Marta Suárez comes to the Frogs after averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for Cal last season.

The 6-foot-3 senior gives the Frogs a stretch forward that will compliment from TCU's playmaking guards. Originally from Spain, Suárez has played two seasons respectively with both Tennessee and Cal.

Suárez adds to an already highly-rated TCU transfer class of Clara Silva, Olivia Miles, Taliyah Parker and Kennedy Basham.

I would expect the Frogs to continually remain active in the transfer portal, potentially looking next for a ball handling guard.

