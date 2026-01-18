Ohio State Women’s Basketball Players To Watch vs. TCU In The Coretta Scott King Classic

The #14 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-2) face the #10 TCU Horned Frogs (18-1) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, March 19, at 11:00 AM CT. It should be an exciting day for sports as you can watch this top 15 matchup in the Corretta King Classic before tuning in to the NCAA Football National Championship later that evening.

Both teams will temporarily take a one-game hiatus from conference play to compete head-to-head in a marquee matchup. The two nationally ranked programs will meet on a big stage at The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The matchup will feature elite talent on both sides and plenty of players capable of changing the game.

Here are some key Ohio State players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Ohio State Basketball Players to Watch

#22 Jaloni Cambridge

Guard from Nashville, Tennessee. Sophomore

The young sophomore guard standing at only 5'7" has been tremendous for the Buckeyes this season. She leads the team in two major categories: scoring and assists. She is a very talented guard with great energy, speed, and toughness. Despite not being that tall, she plays bigger than her size, challenging taller players with her tough defensive presence. She is quick with the first step, making her effective at getting to the basket. TCU must disrupt her rhythm early because the team runs through her.

Welcome to the Jaloni Cambridge show 🗣️

Jaloni Cambridge's Season Statistics Points 21.8 Rebounds 5.5 Assists 4.3 Blocks 0.4 Steals 2.3 Three Point % 25.0% Field Goal % 51.9%

#1 Kylee Kitts

Guard from Oviedo, Florida. Freshman

The younger sister of South Carolina star Chloe Kitts has had quite an impressive freshman campaign so far. The 6'4" guard leads the team in rebounds and has really helped this team be successful this season. She is a great all-around player who can score from all three points on the court, whether it be driving through the lane, pulling up for a jumper, or shooting from the perimeter. She can do it all. Kitts is also a solid defender, as her size allows her to cover larger guards or forwards. TCU must work hard to keep her out of the paint and off the glass, or else she will be a problem.

Kylee Kitts' Season Statistics Points 9.6 Rebounds 7.3 Assists 1.3 Blocks 0.9 Steals 0.9 Three Point % 33.3% Field Goal % 55.0%

#2 Chance Gray

Guard from Cincinnati, Ohio. Senior

The 5'9" senior guard is not only very talented, but also provides a lot of senior leadership to this relatively young team. She is very explosive and gives this team an instant offensive spark. She is a solid scorer, especially behind the arc. Gray has a quick release, making her effective off screens as she pulls up from anywhere. Her confidence can help this team swing momentum, especially if she gets hot. She is also a solid defender as she is quick and can stay in front of quicker guards. TCU will have to remain disciplined and avoid giving her wide-open looks.

What a night for @chancegrayy! 🤯



23 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST | 7 3PM



📹 : @OhioStateWBB pic.twitter.com/8LMtwY038Y — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) January 15, 2026

Chance Gray's Season Statistics Points 13.8 Rebounds 2.8 Assists 3.1 Blocks 0.0 Steals 0.7 Three Point % 31.3% Field Goal % 44.6%

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Ohio State Stats TCU 86.2 Points 82.4 62.7 Points Against 52.5 47% Field Goal % 49% 40.1 Rebounds 42.9 19.4 Assists 19.7 4.7 Blocks 6.1 13.4 Steals 7.9

