Preview: TCU Men's Basketball to Play at No. 25 Baylor Sunday
TCU men's basketball is looking for a much needed bounce back win Sunday in Waco.
The Frogs (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) will play at Baylor (11-5, 3-2 Big 12) in search of their third straight win in the home of the Bears.
Here are some keys for the Horned Frogs to pull off the upset:
Get the Offense Going
TCU's loss to Utah Wednesday was in large part because their offense had a huge off night.
The Frogs scored 65 points on just 38% FG, 48% FT and 10 assists.
It is the same story for Jamie Dixon's team as the past couple seasons. Free throws and half court execution need to be improved.
Baylor has one of the top offenses in the nation, so TCU will need to improve on their play to have a chance in this one.
Ride Reynolds
Noah Reynolds has been the top brightspot for the Frogs so far in conference play.
The Green Bay guard transfer has been averaging 18.6 points on 53% FG and 43% 3FG in the first five Big 12 games.
If TCU wants to have consistent offensive success, playing through Reynolds would be to their best interest in this one.
Freshman Stars
Top true freshman talent will be on display in this one.
TCU has started the true freshman duo of Micah Robinson and David Punch the last couple games, both contributing in big ways all season.
Pair that with true freshman center Malick Diallo and redshirt freshmen Isaiah Manning and Jace Posey, the youth of TCU's roster will be on full display.
Baylor brings to the table two true freshman that were ranked in the top 25 of the ESPN100.
VJ Edgecombe and Robert Wright III are already two of Baylor's top three scorers, leading a talented backcourt for the Bears.
The Frogs will need to limit this youth production and get quality performances from their freshmen if they plan on taking a win back to Fort Worth.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: BYU vs. TCU
Tipoff - 4 p.m. CT, Sunday, January 19th
Television - ESPN
- Play-By-Play: Rich Hollenberg
Analyst: Fran Fraschilla
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 389
