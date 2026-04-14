Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez weren’t the only TCU Horned Frogs to have their names called at the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Taylor Bigby, one of the standout stars of the Horned Frogs’ second straight run to the Elite Eight, was selected with the seventh pick in the third round by the Portland Fire. She was then traded — alongside a third-round pick in 2027 — to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Serah Williams.

After starting her career with the Oregon Ducks in 2021, Bigby spent two seasons in Los Angeles with the USC Trojans. It was there that she averaged 4.4 points per game during the 2022-23 campaign and 4.8 the following year. That’s when Mark Campbell, the Frogs, and the two best seasons of Bigby’s career came calling.

Bigby was more of a role player during TCU’s inaugural journey to the Elite Eight last season. She fulfilled that role to perfection, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and averaging 5.9 points per contest. Her role increased heading into the 2025-26 season after several injuries, and she once again stepped up in a big way. She was a fantastic 3-point shooter — knocking down 38.9 percent from beyond the arc — and posted a career-high 8.2 points per game. Without her scoring, TCU wouldn’t have been able to succeed.

TCU is Turning Into a Real WNBA Pipeline

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Taylor Bigby (1) attempts to bypass a defender during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

For the TCU women’s basketball program, this isn’t just another pro draftee — it’s validation. Bigby embodied the identity Campbell has worked tirelessly to instill. Toughness and adaptability are traits that the coaching staff in Fort Worth has prioritized throughout its three-year tenure, all to tremendous success. And now, after three draft picks — a school record — in the WNBA Draft, it seems the rest of the basketball world is buying into what TCU is building.

The initial selection of Bigby by Portland, followed by the move to Connecticut, underscores her versatility and value. Expansion teams look for foundational pieces; contenders look for role players who can immediately contribute. Bigby, in a sense, checked both boxes.

What This Means for TCU Moving Forward

And for TCU, that dual appeal is the headline. Because this isn’t just about one player finding her professional footing. It’s also about a program planting its flag as one of the premier destinations in college basketball.

Campbell has been vocal about changing expectations in Fort Worth — something he’s done extraordinarily well so far — and moments like this are how that change becomes tangible. Miles, Suarez, and Bigby: three names that will forever be enshrined in the TCU lexicon as embodiments of what this basketball program is capable of.

In a way, that’s more valuable than any championship.

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