TCU Men's, Women's Basketball Pause Amid COVID Outbreak

Our TCU Horned Frogs aren't exempt from the recent swath of COVID outbreaks that have curbed several sports and dozens of games lately. From college football bowl games to the NBA and NHL, the virus' reach is undeniably disruptive.

All of TCU basketball programs had to cancel or postpone games due to COVID protocols this week. A handful of games, including the Frogs' Big 12 opener, are off the table.

Women’s Basketball

The TCU vs. Davidson women’s basketball home game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Davidson program. The contest against the Wildcats will not be rescheduled.

TCU’s next scheduled game is set for Sunday, Jan. 2, when the Horned Frogs open Big 12 Conference play against Kansas. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

Men’s Basketball

The TCU men’s basketball game against Texas Southern was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the TCU program has been paused indefinitely. The Horned Frogs are 10-1 this season and have won their last seven games.

The same day that TCU canceled their game against Texas Southern, they announced the postponements of two other games: the Big 12 opener at No. 6 Kansas and at home against West Virginia. The postponements come at the mercy of the Big 12 Conference's guidelines.

Their next scheduled game is at home against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena.

All the games that have been canceled will not be rescheduled. The games that are postponed will be rescheduled for a later date (watch social media or TCU basketball's website for the announcement).

Fans with single game tickets may exchange them for a future game, based on availability, or receive a refund. Email the TCU Athletics Ticket Office at tickets@tcu.edu with your preference.

Season ticket holders do not need to do anything at this time; options will be available at the end of the season.

