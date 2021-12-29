Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    TCU Men's, Women's Basketball Pause Amid COVID Outbreak
    Publish date:

    TCU Men's, Women's Basketball Pause Amid COVID Outbreak

    Both TCU Men's and Women's basketball games are off the table this week as COVID continues to disrupt sports across the nation.
    Author:

    @TCU Basketball- Photo of Basketball

    Both TCU Men's and Women's basketball games are off the table this week as COVID continues to disrupt sports across the nation.

    Our TCU Horned Frogs aren't exempt from the recent swath of COVID outbreaks that have curbed several sports and dozens of games lately. From college football bowl games to the NBA and NHL, the virus' reach is undeniably disruptive.

    All of TCU basketball programs had to cancel or postpone games due to COVID protocols this week. A handful of games, including the Frogs' Big 12 opener, are off the table.

    Women’s Basketball

    The TCU vs. Davidson women’s basketball home game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Davidson program. The contest against the Wildcats will not be rescheduled.

    TCU’s next scheduled game is set for Sunday, Jan. 2, when the Horned Frogs open Big 12 Conference play against Kansas. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena.

    Men’s Basketball

    The TCU men’s basketball game against Texas Southern was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

    Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the TCU program has been paused indefinitely. The Horned Frogs are 10-1 this season and have won their last seven games.

    Read More

    The same day that TCU canceled their game against Texas Southern, they announced the postponements of two other games: the Big 12 opener at No. 6 Kansas and at home against West Virginia. The postponements come at the mercy of the Big 12 Conference's guidelines.

    Their next scheduled game is at home against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena.

    All the games that have been canceled will not be rescheduled. The games that are postponed will be rescheduled for a later date (watch social media or TCU basketball's website for the announcement).

    Fans with single game tickets may exchange them for a future game, based on availability, or receive a refund. Email the TCU Athletics Ticket Office at tickets@tcu.edu with your preference.

    Season ticket holders do not need to do anything at this time; options will be available at the end of the season.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow Killer Frogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    @TCU Basketball- Photo of Basketball
    Basketball

    TCU Men's, Women's Basketball Pause Amid COVID Outbreak

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Iowa State vs. #19 Clemson

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_17158684
    Football

    Rose Bowl: #7 Ohio State vs. #11 Utah Preview, Prediction

    28 minutes ago
    Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
    Football

    Football Bowl Season: Thursday's Southern Accent

    4 hours ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers mascot leads the team into the stadium prior to their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! West Virginia vs. Minnesota

    19 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33.
    Football

    Big 12 Football: Alamo Bowl Preview - Oklahoma vs. Oregon

    20 hours ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Travis Koontz (15) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium.
    Football

    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17288373
    Football

    Fiesta Bowl: #5 Notre Dame vs. #9 Oklahoma State Preview, Prediction

    Dec 28, 2021