TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Victorious in Big 12 Opener

Saturday, Jamie Dixon and No. 18 TCU Basketball played its first Big 12 Conference game of the season. Opening the season against Texas Tech proved testing for the Frogs, but with strong performances by a handful of Frogs, TCU overcame the Red Raiders and will head into the new year 12-1.

Texas Tech came out of the gates strong and overwhelmed the Frogs, while forcing turnovers in the first half allowed the Red Raiders to maintain an early lead. Freshman guard, Pop Isaacs, led the charge with 17 points, going 5-11 from 3-point range. The first-year from Las Vegas, Nevada teamed up with senior De’Vion Harmon who posted 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals.

While Isaacs and Harmon led the offensive scoring, Daniel Batcho did the dirty work on defense and inside the paint. Despite a team-low 2 points, Batcho collected 9 rebounds and had 5 blocks.

With a dominant first half, Mike Adams’ Red Raiders led the Frogs 37-26 at the break.

But a second half resurgence saw the Frogs score 41 points, overcoming a game-high 13-point deficit. Mike Miles Jr. led the way with a season-high 23 points. Working on both sides of the court, Emanuel Miller, who was named Big 12 Player of the Week for his performance against Utah, put up 16 points and 6 rebounds.

While Miles Jr. and Miller led the comeback, Damion Baugh had a phenomenal second half, scoring eight straight points for the Frogs, tying the game at 53 a-piece. After Baugh was recently reinstated due to declaring for the NBA draft, he has been a mainstay in Dixon’s lineup. Against Texas Tech, Baugh scored 14 points, dishing out 5 assists and forcing 4 steals.

In a phenomenal comeback victory, the Frogs forced a season-high 23 turnovers against Texas Tech, extending their winning-streak to 10 games.

The Frogs will travel to Waco and take on No. 12 Baylor Wednesday, Jan. 4.

