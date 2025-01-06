Killer Frogs

TCU Basketball: Noah Reynolds Named Big 1 Co-Newcomer of the Week

The Green Bay transfer showed out this past week for the Frogs as he earns his first honors of the 2024-25 season.

Carson Wersal

TCU's Noah Reynolds in the game against Kansas State one January 4. Reynolds' performance in this game helped him to being named the Big 12's Co-Newcomer of the Week.
TCU's Noah Reynolds in the game against Kansas State one January 4. Reynolds' performance in this game helped him to being named the Big 12's Co-Newcomer of the Week. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
As TCU prepares to take on #14 Houston tonight, TCU Basketball got some good news as Noah Reynolds was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week. Reynolds averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists in the matchups between Arizona and Kansas State. Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson was selected alongside Reynolds for the award.

Reynolds might just be the playmaker that the Frogs have been looking for this season. The guard played a vital role in the win vs Kansas State, dropping 18 points and shooting 7-13 from the floor, including the game-winning layup with only 12.8 seconds remaining.

While the Frogs didn't come away with the win in the 90-81 shootout loss at Arizona, Reynolds showed that he could score with the best of them with 23 points, shooting 9-16 with 3 of those baskets coming from 3-point range.

Reynolds and the Horned Frogs matchup with their first-ranked opponent as they will face #14 Houston tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

