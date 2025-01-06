TCU Basketball: Noah Reynolds Named Big 1 Co-Newcomer of the Week
As TCU prepares to take on #14 Houston tonight, TCU Basketball got some good news as Noah Reynolds was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week. Reynolds averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists in the matchups between Arizona and Kansas State. Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson was selected alongside Reynolds for the award.
Reynolds might just be the playmaker that the Frogs have been looking for this season. The guard played a vital role in the win vs Kansas State, dropping 18 points and shooting 7-13 from the floor, including the game-winning layup with only 12.8 seconds remaining.
While the Frogs didn't come away with the win in the 90-81 shootout loss at Arizona, Reynolds showed that he could score with the best of them with 23 points, shooting 9-16 with 3 of those baskets coming from 3-point range.
Reynolds and the Horned Frogs matchup with their first-ranked opponent as they will face #14 Houston tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.
